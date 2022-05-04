Kindle eReader with books.
Sabrina Fujii/Shutterstock.com

Kindle eReaders have a few advantages over physical books. One of the biggest is simply the sheer quantity of books you can carry with you. Just how many eBooks can you fit on a Kindle? Let’s find out.

Physical books are heavy, there’s no getting around that. In fact, many books weigh more than a Kindle Paperwhite by themselves. Of course, you can carry more books with you on a Kindle than you could in a backpack. But how many more is it? And what would it weigh?

How Big Is an eBook?

The first question we have to ask is how big is an eBook? How much storage space does a single eBook take up? Physical books come in many different sizes and the same applies to eBooks.

A short book that’s only around 100 pages will only take up 1-2MB of storage. Meanwhile, something like a textbook could be up to 1GB. There are a huge range of sizes to consider.

Those massive 1GB eBooks are not very common, though. The vast majority of books are under 500 pages, which puts most eBooks in the 1-5MB range. We’ll be using a figure of 2MB per eBook to estimate how many eBooks can fit on a Kindle.

RELATED: How to Transfer EPUB to Kindle

How Much Storage Does a Kindle Have?

Kindle with progress bar.
Tada Images/Shutterstock.com

The next question to consider is how much storage do Kindle eReaders have? Well, that depends on your model.

Advertisement

There are five Kindle eReader models and each one has a base storage of 8GB. The Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis also have 32GB versions. We also have to consider that around 2GB of storage is taken up by the Kindle operating system.

In short, your 8GB Kindle actually has around 6GB of storage, while the 32GB Kindle has around 30GB.

So, How Many Books Can I Download?

Alright, let’s do some math. 1GB equals 1,000MB. If we divide that by 2MB—the average size of an eBook—you’re looking at around 500 eBooks per GB of storage. That means an 8GB Kindle Paperwhite—which actually has 6GB of storage—can hold around 3,000 eBooks.

Not enough for you? The 32GB Kindle Oasis—which actually has around 30GB of storage—can hold a whopping 15,000 eBooks. That’s plenty of room for a few massive textbooks and Stephen King’s “The Stand.”

Keep in mind that this is not how many books you can have in your Kindle Library. We’re only talking about eBooks that have actually been downloaded to your Kindle device.

RELATED: How to Download Free eBooks with Amazon Prime

How Much Would it Weigh?

A collection of Stephen King paperback books on a shelf.
Eyesonmilan/Shutterstock.com

Okay, let’s have a little fun. Imagine you were literally carrying around 3,000 or 15,000 physical books. How much would that weigh? Obviously, books come in a variety of weights.

Advertisement

An average 6×9 paperback novel with 300 pages weighs 15.6 ounces. 3,000 average paperbacks would weigh 2,925 lbs. 15,000 average paperbacks would weigh 14,625 lbs. That’s a bit heavy compared to a 6.1-ounce Kindle.

If you’re worried about filling up your Kindle eReader with books, you probably don’t have to. You can keep thousands of books in your library and only download the ones you’re currently reading. Even an 8GB Kindle Paperwhite has more than enough room for a long road trip.

The Best eReaders of 2022

Best eReader Overall
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Amazon

$189.99
 
Best Budget eReader
Certified Refurbished Kindle
Amazon
Best Kindle eReader
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

$199.99
$249.99 Save 20%
Best Non-Kindle eReader
Kobo Libra H2O
Shop Now
Best eReader for Kids
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon

$119.99
$159.99 Save 25%
Best waterproof eReader
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

$199.99
$249.99 Save 20%
Best eReader with color display
PocketBook InkPad Color
Amazon

$252.44
$329.00 Save 23%
Best Reading Tablet
iPad Mini
Amazon

$399.99
$499.00 Save 20%

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »