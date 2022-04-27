It’s hard to believe that another month has come and gone, but here we are, closing out April in a big way. This week, you’ll find the best discounts so far on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+. You can also save big on a base Galaxy S22, a pair of Jabra earbuds, and a Withings hybrid smartwatch. Let’s get into it!

Save Up to $200 on a Brand New Samsung Galaxy S22 Phone

The Galaxy S22 series may still be relatively new, but Samsung’s already treating us with an incredible deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can save $200 on a new Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy S22+ and $100 on a Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra For $1,199.99 ($200 Off)

Ranking high on our Best Samsung Phones of 2022 and Best Android Phones of 2022 lists, the S22 Ultra is the crème de la crème of Android smartphones. It features a refreshed Note-like design with a bold 6.8″ AMOLED display, a powerful quad camera system with 8K video support, and it comes with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ For $849.99 ($200 Off)

If the S22 Ultra is a bit too grandiose but you still want that big phone feel, spring for the Galaxy S22+. This model features a 6.6″ AMOLED display, triple camera system with 30X space zoom, a substantial 4500 mAh battery, and it has an IP68 waterproof rating.

Samsung Galaxy S22 For $699.99 ($100 Off)

If pocketability is what you’re after, the base Galaxy S22 is for you. This version comes with a smaller 6.1″ Infinity-O display, a triple camera system, and a worthy 3700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S22 was also featured in our Best Samsung Phones of 2022 and Best Android Phones of 2022 roundups.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth Earbuds For $99.99 ($20 Off)

Jabra’s been making quality audio products for a long time with many of their latest models scoring high on our review charts. This week, you can get the brand new Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth earbuds for an all-time low price of $99.99 ($20 off).

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are a set of true wireless earbuds with a secure fit that makes them perfect for active lifestyles. They feature noise cancellation for when you want to drown out the world, four microphones for fielding crystal-clear calls, and an IP57 water and sweat resistance for those runs to the gym. You should also expect to get up to 7 hours of playback per charge and 28 total hours of playback when used with the included charging case.

You can pick up these new Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth earbuds for $99.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. They’re available in three different colors, including black, mint, and navy blue. This is the lowest price we’ve clocked on these buds since they launched in January of this year.

Withings ScanWatch For $229.95 ($50 Off)

While some smartwatches are overtly flashy in their presentation, others offer a more subtle aesthetic. If you prefer the latter of the two, you need the Withings ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that packs intelligent phone-connected features into an analog watch casing.

Don’t let its innocuous exterior fool you. The Withings ScanWatch is brimming with capabilities. Not only can it relay smartphone notifications directly to your wrist, it includes an array of health-oriented features, like heart rate tracking, on-demand ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep monitoring. Since the ScanWatch doesn’t have to power a big screen, you’ll also get fantastic battery life with up to 30 days per charge.

You can put the Withings ScanWatch on your wrist for $229.95 ($50 off), the lowest price we’ve seen since it launched in 2021. Note that this offer is specifically for the smaller 38mm model. If you want the larger version, you can get it here for $249.99 ($49.96 off), but the price has been lower in the past.