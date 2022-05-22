There are many different cryptocurrency wallets out there, but Metamask is an incredibly popular one. It’s simple and versatile. You can use it for NFTs, buying and selling tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), or accessing a plethora of DeFi apps (dApps).

MetaMask can be installed as an extension in your web browser or downloaded on smartphones (iPhone and Android) as an app. You’ll need Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Brave, or Microsoft Edge to use it in a browser. To get started, head to the MetaMask download page.

For this explainer, Chrome will be used as the browser. If you’re using Firefox, the steps to download and install are very similar. Once installed, MetaMask works the same regardless of the browser.

Once on the download page, click “Install MetaMask for Chrome” (or your browser of choice.)

A new tab should open that directs you to the Chrome Web Store. There will be an option in the upper right-hand corner to install MetaMask. Click “Add to Chrome”.

A new page will open. Click the “Get Started” button.

Now, you will click “Create a Wallet.” If you already have a wallet select the “Import wallet” option.

If you have MetaMask downloaded on your phone, then you can use the “Import wallet” to integrate the wallet between your computer and phone. You can do the same thing if you want to use Metamask on multiple browsers on different computers.

The next page will ask whether you want to agree to MetaMask’s user agreement. Either option can be selected to proceed.

Now you will create a password for your wallet. Make sure you agree to the Terms of Use. Your password will need to be entered every time MetaMask is used through the browser.

Now you will be granted access to your Secret Backup Phrase. Your Secret Backup Phrase is the most important piece of information.

Warning: Do not lose or forget your Secret Backup Phrase. If you forget your password your Secret Backup Phrase is the only way to access your wallet. If someone else knows your Secret Backup Phrase, they can access your wallet.

Write your Secret Backup Phrase down on a piece of paper. Do not store them on your computer. Make sure you always know where your Secret Backup Phrase is saved.

Click on the box that says “Click here to reveal secret words.” Write down your Secret Backup Phrase.

After writing down your Secret Backup Phrase, click the words in the order they appeared and click “Confirm.”

And there you go. You have now created a MetaMask wallet. You can view your account balance, buy and send Ethereum, and view recent activity.

In the future, if you want to open the MetaMask wallet in your browser, click on the fox in the upper right-hand corner. If you do not see the fox, click the puzzle piece to the right and it should be available.

Now that you have a MetaMask wallet you can interact with all kinds of dApps, buy NFTs, or send and receive Ethereum.

No matter the application you are interacting with, you will typically see a prompt to “Connect a Wallet” or something similar. There are varying ways dApps word this, but by clicking this you will be able to make transactions seamlessly with just a few clicks.

Warning: Make sure the app or platform you will be connecting your wallet to is trustworthy. If there is any doubt, take the extra time to do a little research. Most importantly, do not provide your Secret Backup Phrase to any platform, email, or person. All of your holdings can be stolen if obtained.

Once you click the “Connect a Wallet” button, you will be prompted to select the wallet you want to connect. An interface from Uniswap is shown below as an example. You can see the “Connect to a wallet” button in the upper right. When clicked a few options appear. Click on MetaMask and your MetaMask wallet is now connected to the application.