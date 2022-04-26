Apple is offering free replacement AirPods Pro earbuds for users affected by specific issues. The program is only available for a limited time, so here’s how to check if your own pair is eligible for replacement.

What’s the Problem With AirPods Pro?

Apple has stated that a “small percentage” of AirPods Pro units are encountering sound issues and offering to replace them for free. Issues that may arise from the defect include:

Crackling audio and static sounds—particularly in loud environments, when exercising, or while talking on the phone.

Problems getting Active Noise Cancellation working properly (including loss of bass and tinny audio, or increased background noise).

The issue may affect both left and right earbuds, and it’s possible that only one earbud will need replacing. The issue is limited to AirPods Pro units (not regular AirPods) that were manufactured before October 2020.

Some of these issues may arise in AirPods Pro units that have been knocked or damaged, but Apple has no real way of knowing this. If you’ve had a pair of AirPods Pro for a while and it exhibits one of these issues, you might as well approach Apple to see what it offers you. The program was initially going to end in October 2021, but Apple has renewed it for a third year, so be sure to take advantage of it before October 2022.

How to Claim Your Replacement AirPods Pro

Unlike previous Apple replacement programs, there’s no specific serial number to check against the return program. It’s also difficult to know truly how old your AirPods Pro are, even if you bought them in 2021 or later.

The replacement program is running all over the world in countries like the US, Great Britain, and Australia. The process is the same in all territories. You can either find a local Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Store near you (if you have one) or contact Apple Support directly.

Advertisement



Your AirPods Pro will be tested for issues and if any problems are found you will be offered a replacement pair. Some users (including How-To Geek staff) have reported only noticing issues in one earbud but having both exchanged as part of the program.

Since the issue only affects earbuds, Apple won’t replace the charging case that came with your original purchase.

Apple’s Best Earbuds

The AirPods Pro are excellent wireless earbuds that work well with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Apple’s use of active noise cancellation to remove ambient sound is a standout feature.

If it turns out your AirPods Pro aren’t covered but you still need for a replacement, check out our recommendations for wireless earbuds to go with your iPhone.