Your taxes have been filed, and if you’re lucky, you might even have a bit of cash coming your way. Why not spend it on some cool gadgets? This week, we found blazing hot deals on an awesome Razer mechanical keyboard, the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and a very portable JBL Bluetooth speaker. Let’s get into it!

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard For $139.99 ($90 Off)

When locked in a virtual battle of skill and resolve, your weapon of choice has to be flawless at every click, every command, every threat. Lucky for you, Razer’s been making battle-tested peripherals for a long time, and we’ve now reached the pinnacle of performance. This week, you can slap the latest Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical wireless gaming keyboard on your desk for $139.99 ($90 off).

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a mechanical gaming keyboard with three different connection modes. It features Razer’s proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless technology that promises ultra-fast performance, standard Bluetooth support, and you can even connect via a USB-C cable, which also doubles as a charging cord. The switches on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro have an actuation point of just 1.2mm, as well as a transparent housing that accentuates a stunning array of RGB effects. This keyboard even comes with an ergonomic wrist rest so that you can explore worlds, storm battlefields, and conquer your foes in total comfort.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro can be yours today for $139.99 ($90 off). It comes with your choice of yellow switches or green switches, so be sure to click your preferred option before heading to checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) With LTE For $249.99 ($80 Off)

While the rest of the world eagerly waits for Wear OS 3 to land on wrists far and wide, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is already running a skinned version of the wearable operating system. Ditching its first-party Tizen platform for one co-developed alongside Google, Wear OS 3 promises to deliver a much more refined experience than previous versions. See if it lives up to the hype by picking up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) with LTE for $249.99 ($80 off).

As the latest device in Samsung’s wearable lineup, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes loaded with features to keep you connected and active. In addition to making wrist-based phone calls, sending texts, and receiving notifications, you also get an array of health-tracking features, like ECG, advanced sleep monitoring, continuous blood oxygen readings, VO2 metrics, and more. Since this watch is running Wear OS, you’ll also get instant access to your favorite apps on the Google Play Store, including Google’s first-party apps and services.

The Galaxy Watch 4 featured in today’s deal is the larger 44mm variant with LTE. It’s on sale in black, silver, and green. Note that our listed price is only for the watch itself; you’ll have to pony up a bit more if you want to get the official wireless charger, too. You can also save a bit of dough if you spring for the Bluetooth model without LTE, though the discount on that version isn’t the best we’ve seen.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker For $49.95 ($30 Off)

Warmer days are on the way in the Northern Hemisphere, and as you prepare for countless outdoor gatherings, sun-filled vacations, and lounging by the pool, you’re going to need some tunes to set the mood. Pick up this affordable, ultra-portable JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker for just $49.95 ($30 off).

The JBL Clip 4 is a compact waterproof speaker that’s designed to go wherever you go this spring and summer. Equipped with an integrated carabiner, it’s small enough to hook onto a backpack, purse, or even the belt loop on your jeans. At the same time, it’s powerful enough to deliver the kind of rich audio and hefty bass you’d expect from a larger device. It even comes with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it a perfect companion for adventures at the pool, lake, beach, or anywhere in between.

The JBL Clip 4 can be yours today for $49.95 ($30 off). This is the absolute best price we’ve seen on this speaker since it launched in late 2020. It’s also an Amazon’s Choice product with a 4.7-star rating backed by more than 3,000 user reviews.