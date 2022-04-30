While screen savers may not be as useful on a phone as they are on a PC, Android phones have had them for a very long time. You can use this to turn your phone into a Google Photos digital photo frame.

People love the digital photo frame feature on Nest Hubs, but you can do something very similar with any Android device. All you need is the Google Photos app on your device and some albums to display.

First, swipe down once or twice from the top of the screen—depending on your phone—to open the notifications and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to the “Display” section.

Scroll all the way down to “Screen Saver.”

Things will look a bit different here depending on your device. On a Google Pixel, you’ll need to tap “Current Screen Saver” to see the options. Samsung devices show them all right away.

Regardless of how you get there, select “Photos” for the screen saver.

Then you can tap the gear icon to adjust how it works.

First, look over the general preferences and choose the Google account you want to use if you have multiple on your phone.

Next, scroll down and select albums from your device or from your Google Photos library.

Samsung devices automatically enable the screen saver if you’ve chosen one when the screen is off and the device is charging. Google Pixel devices give you more options under “When to Start.”

Choose one of the options for when you want the screen saver to turn on.

That’s all there is to it! The photos from the albums you selected from Google Photos will appear whenever your Android device is in the mode you chose. This is a cool feature especially for any old Android phones you may have laying around.

