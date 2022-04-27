A smartphone screen showing the Tor browser logo.
rafapress/Shutterstock.com

If you use the Tor browser and you don’t like the default language, it’s easy to switch between various languages available in the browser. We’ll show you how to do that on both your desktop and your Android phone.

Later, if you prefer, you can go back to the default language.

RELATED: How to Browse Anonymously With Tor

Change the Tor Browser’s Language on Desktop

To make Tor use a different language on your desktop, first, launch the Tor app on your computer.

In Tor’s top-right corner, click the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

Select the hamburger menu at the top-right corner.

In the menu that opens, select “Settings.”

Choose "Settings" in the menu.

In settings, scroll down to the “Language” section. Here, click the drop-down menu for your current language and choose “Search For More Languages.”

Select "Search For More Languages."

Advertisement

A “Tor Browser Language Settings” box will open. At the bottom of this box, click the “Select a Language to Add” drop-down menu.

Click "Select a Language to Add."

From the list of languages, select the language you’d like to use Tor in. Then, next to the drop-down menu, choose “Add.”

Select a language and click "Add."

If you’re using the selected language for the first time, allow Tor to download the language files. When this is done, you’ll see your new language appear in the box.

Close the box by clicking “OK” at the bottom.

Choose "OK" at the bottom.

Back on the settings page, to apply your changes, click the “Apply and Restart” button.

Select the "Apply and Restart" button.

Tor will close and reopen, and you’ll now see it using your newly selected language.

Tor for desktop in the newly chosen language.

And that’s all there is to it. Happy browsing in your favorite language!

RELATED: How to Change the Display Language in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Use a Different Language in Tor for Android

Tor’s Android app also offers multiple language options. To use it, first, launch Tor on your phone.

Then, in Tor’s bottom-right corner, tap the three dots.

Select the three dots at the bottom-right corner.

From the menu that opens, select “Settings.”

Choose "Settings" in the menu.

On the “Settings” page, choose “Language.”

Tap "Language" on the "Settings" page.

Advertisement

The “Language” screen will display all the available languages. Select the one you’d like to use.

Choose a language.

As soon as you tap a language, Tor will start using it.

Tor for Android in the newly specified language.

And that’s how you use your favorite web browser in your favorite language. Enjoy surfing in this privacy-focused web browser!

RELATED: Is Tor Really Anonymous and Secure?

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »