Any fan of FPS games knows how important it is to have a responsive mouse. The Razer Basilisk V3 is the fast, consistent, affordable mouse that you won’t regret adding to your setup. It has every feature competitive gamers want and, in my opinion, stands with the best mice on the market.

Thumb Paddle

Programmable buttons

Great shape

Design and Build Quality

Form: Right-Handed

Connectivity: Wired

Sensor: Optical

RGB Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB

Programmable Buttons: 11

The first thing I noticed about the Basilisk was the two jagged mouse buttons at the front of the mouse, bisected by a ridged scroll wheel. The entire thing is made from a sleek black matte material that gives the Basilisk a smooth, easy-to-handle texture. It connects to your computer through a resilient, braided USB 2.0 cable which connects to the mouse through a little port tucked in under the scroll wheel. Attached to the side of the mouse is a thumb paddle with three additional buttons above it, arranged so your thumb fits neatly between them.

Two of those buttons are just that—extra buttons that you can program through Razer’s device management software. The third, however, will immediately change your DPI to a customizable value. I had it slow my mouse down to make fine adjustments to my cursor’s position without compromising comfort.

It would have be nice if the thumb paddle could move to the opposite side of the mouse to accommodate left-handed gamers. Unfortunately, its existence makes it awkward to handle because a left-handed person’s pinky winds up on the paddle.

Handling and Feel

Dimensions: 130 x 60 x 42.5mm

Weight: 101 grams

Max DPI: 26000

IPS: 650

Max Acceleration: 50G

At 101 grams (3.56 ounces), the mouse is a fine middle-of-the-road weight. It’s easy enough to pick up and move, but it never feels at risk of flying out of my hand. Overall, it’s well constructed. My only objection to the mouse’s feel is its scroll wheel. Not only can you click the Basilisk’s scroll wheel, but you also slide it to the left and right. These additional buttons are nice to have, but unfortunately, their existence seems to have compromised the stability of the scroll wheel.

As it is, the scroll wheel slides and rolls at the slightest touch. You can mitigate this with the scroll toggle, which flips between a smoother Free-Spin mode and the more coarse Tactile mode, though it still feels looser than I’d like. There’s also the toggleable Smart-Reel setting that switches between the other two modes according to how fast you spin the wheel—I didn’t get much use out of it because it felt a little finicky, but it’s not a key feature of the mouse by any means.

The Basilisk’s robust structure does a lot to improve its handling, but what makes this a top-tier mouse is its impressive 26,000 max DPI and 650 IPS tracking speed. The mouse has five DPI profiles by default, with 400 DPI being the lowest and 6,400 DPI the highest.

If you’ve installed Razer Synapse, Razer’s device manager software that is only available on Windows, the number will quickly pop up on your screen whenever you change the DPI. I use a higher DPI for fast shooters like Apex Legends, but lower it whenever I play an MMO—it was nice to have a convenient way to know what I was using. On many mice, it’s not uncommon to accidentally bump the DPI switch and have to fiddle with it until it feels right again.

Improvements Over the V2

If you’re a long-time Razer fan coming from a Basilisk V2, you’ll notice a few minor upgrades. The most notable of which is the 6,000 DPI boost, though you can already adjust your sensitivity in just about every major PC title, and I don’t know of many people who game at 26,000 DPI. Regardless, top-tier DPI is there if you want it.

You’ll also feel a slight weight increase moving from the V2 (92 grams) to the V3 (101 grams), coming in at just under 10 grams heavier. Aside from that, there’s a minuscule height increase of 0.02-inches from the second to third generation Basilisk.

Overall, an upgrade makes sense if your V2 is wearing out and you want a nearly identical mouse with a small performance boost and beautiful RGB.

Razer Synapse: Customization Software

The first time you plug your Basilisk into a Windows computer, you’ll be prompted to download and install Razer Synapse. I recommend you do this because otherwise, you’ll be without the software that makes handling your mouse, and entire machine, more palatable.

As with most gaming mice, the Basilisk V3 is covered in customizable accent lights. You’ll find these on the mouse wheel, palm logo, and underside of the device. By default, they’ll slowly cycle through a spectrum of colors, but with Razer Synapse, you can customize the color and pattern displayed exactly as you like. There, the Basilisk’s lights are broken down into sections, and you’ll be provided with a plethora of effects to apply to your mouse’s RGB. Ultimately, it’s superfluous, but a nice distraction.

You can also program your mouse’s buttons in the app’s menus, whether you want to assign macros or simply remap keys. It even provides you with a visual of your mouse, making it easy to understand what you’re doing.

Razer Synapse also connects to other supported Razer devices, making this an all-in-one suite for people who are looking to stylize their setups.

Along with Synapse, you’ll get Razer Cortex, a general system optimization tool featuring a games library and Razer’s online store aggregate. I mostly used this for disc clean-up, but you can also use it for defragging.

Should You Buy the Razer Basilisk V3?

Combined with its relatively low price of $69.99, these features make the Razer Basilisk V3 an insanely enticing choice for a gaming mouse. PC gaming fans will find a fast, reliable, and comfortable mouse that they can custom tailor to their needs. This is one of the best gaming mice on the market—full stop.