Working from home has become wildly popular over the past few years, but it has also introduced us to challenges we hadn't considered. Pets, projects around the house, random distractions on the internet — all serve to deter focus and hamper productivity.

Tip #1: Focus On One App at a Time

Even if you have multiple apps open on your Mac, you’re only able to work on one thing at a time. Having other apps hanging around on your screen can be distracting or cause you to lose your train of thought. That’s why HazeOver may be one of the best productivity apps you can download right now, and it’s free to try when you sign up for a seven-day trial of Setapp for Mac.

HazeOver is a screen dimming application that lets you customize the brightness of the background apps running on your Mac’s desktop. Since it only applies to the apps you’re not actively using, you’re able to focus on one app or window at a time.

HazeOver is highly customizable, too. You can alter the level of dimming that occurs for specific apps. Choose to go completely dark, or just turn the brightness down a bit so you’re not totally blocking everything else out. You can even use HazeOver in fullscreen mode with multiple monitor support, allowing you to set up individual workspaces for maximum productivity.

Tip #2: Use Quick Reminders and Countdown Timers

Working from home can interfere with a healthy work/life balance, making it difficult to stay on task during business hours. To track everything that needs to get done throughout the day, download Due via Setapp now!

Due for Mac is a powerful, straightforward reminder app that easily rivals the competition. Unlike some other to-do or reminder apps, Due lets you add tasks using natural language. Just start typing out your reminder like a note. Then Due will examine your text and create a reminder based on what you’ve written.

Not only can Due help you keep track of upcoming tasks, it’s great for following up with overdue items. Stay up to date on recurring tasks with daily and weekly reminders. There’s even a countdown timer so you can dedicate a certain amount of time to each task before moving to the next one. Finally, Due lets you reschedule items directly from the notification center.

Overall, Due is a rock solid and reliable app for to-do lists, reminders, and setting task-oriented timers. It can help you do more in the time you have available and keep you on track to perform at your best.

Tip #3: Track and Analyze Your Task Progress

While it’s important to set timers and focus on the tasks at hand, understanding how your actions reflect performance is equally critical. Be Focused is a sensational Mac app that not only allows you to set timers for things on your to-do list, it logs your performance and lets you view how much time you spent focusing on tasks in a week, month, or longer. You have the ability to view your progress in the app or export your stats to a CSV file, a huge boon for freelancers and hourly workers who need to show proof of their billable hours.

As for salaried employees, it may be beneficial to track progress to see how much time is really being spent on tasks and projects. Be Focused even lets you schedule breaks so you can recharge for the next round of objectives.

Get More Done With Setapp

Productivity is all about focus. When you can focus on what you’re doing and live entirely in that moment, you can accomplish great things. Be Focused, Due, and HazeOver are three excellent apps to help you do just that. Use them all or pick your favorites — there’s no predefined way to get stuff done.

