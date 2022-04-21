If you’re a dark mode fan using the Brave browser, you’ll appreciate its ability to not just make the browser interface dark, but also force all websites to use a dark theme—even those that don’t officially support it. Here’s how.

Warning: This feature won’t work beautifully across all websites. Expect to encounter problems with some websites, such as text or icons appearing invisible or difficult to see.

Force Dark Mode on All Websites in Brave for Desktop

At the time of writing, forcing dark mode for all websites on desktop is available only as an experimental feature enabled with a flag in Brave. As with all experimental features, it’s not guaranteed to work correctly and may harm browser performance.

If you’re ready to view all your sites in dark mode on your desktop, first, launch the Brave browser on your computer. In Brave, click the address bar and type the following. Then press Enter:

brave://flags

On the “Experiments” page that opens, at the top, click the “Search Flags” box and enter the following:

Dark

In search results, next to “Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents,” click the drop-down menu and choose “Enabled.”

Tip: In the future, to disable dark mode, select “Disabled” from the menu.

To bring your changes into effect, in Brave’s bottom-right corner, click “Relaunch.” This closes and reopens your browser.

Once Brave reopens, access your favorite sites, and they will all use a dark theme.

And that’s how you turn off the lights on your favorite websites in Brave. Enjoy!

Activate Dark Mode on Every Website in Brave for Mobile

In Brave’s mobile app, you’ll find the option to force a dark theme on all websites in the settings menu.

To use it, first, launch Brave on your phone. Then, in the browser’s bottom-right corner, tap the three dots.

Choose “Settings” in the menu.

In “Settings,” scroll down and select “Appearance.”

On the “Appearance” page, turn on the “Enable ‘Night Mode’ (Experimental)” option.

Brave will display a prompt asking that you need to relaunch the browser to bring your changes into effect. To do that right away, tap “Relaunch Now.” To reopen the browser at a later time, choose “Later.”

When you relaunch Brave and open your sites, you will find they all use a dark theme. And that’s all there is to it.

Enable Brave’s Browser Dark Mode

To match the dark mode on all the websites you’re visiting, make sure you’re using Brave’s dark interface for all its browser elements, like the menu bar. You can enable this mode on both your desktop and mobile, and here’s how to do that.

Turn On Dark Mode in Brave on Desktop

To make your browser use dark mode, first, launch Brave on your desktop.

In Brave’s top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and choose “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, in the sidebar on the left, click “Appearance.”

On the right pane, in the “Appearance” section, click the “Brave Colors” drop-down menu and choose “Dark.”

Tip: Later, to turn off dark mode and go back to light mode, choose “Light” from the menu.

And immediately, Brave will start using a dark theme.

You’re all set.

Enable Dark Mode in Brave on Mobile

To activate Brave’s dark mode on your phone, first, launch the Brave app on your phone. Then, in the bottom-right corner, tap the three dots and choose “Settings.”

In “Settings,” scroll down and tap “Appearance.”

In the “Appearance” menu, at the bottom, tap “Theme.”

On the “Theme” page, choose “Dark.”

Tip: Later, when you want to disable dark mode, choose “Light” from the menu.

And you now have a dark theme applied to your entire Brave browser.

Enjoy the goodness that dark mode has to offer!

Like this, it’s also easy to enable dark mode in your other web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. Check out our guides to learn how to do that.

