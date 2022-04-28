With everything that phones can do, it’s easy to forget they are phones at the core. On Android, you have the choice to swap your phone (dialer) apps with something else from the Play Store. We’ll show you how to do it.

You don’t have to use the stock apps that came with your phone. Google has a phone app that can be installed from the Play Store on most Android phones. There are other third-party options as well.

If you’d like to try one of these, you’ll need to set it as the “default” phone app after installing it from the Play Store.

First, swipe down once or twice from the top of the screen—depending on your phone—to open the notification shade and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to “Apps.”

Select “Default Apps” or “Choose Default Apps” on a Samsung phone.

There are a few different categories of default apps here, the one we want is “Phone App.”

Any app you have installed that can be the default phone app will appear here. Select the one you want to use.

It’s really as simple as that! Now, whenever you get a phone call, it will come in through the app you selected. You’ll also use this app to make phone calls from now on. Changing the default apps is an essential part of Android, make sure you’re using it.

