When notating certain measurements like temperature, you’ll want to use the correct symbol in your documents. Microsoft Word makes it extremely easy to insert the degree symbol in your pages, and we’ll show you two ways to do that.

One way to insert the degree symbol is to use a button in Word’s ribbon. The other method is to use a dedicated keyboard shortcut. To use the latter, your keyboard must have a numeric pad, or the shortcut won’t work for you.

Add the Degree Symbol From Word’s Ribbon

The graphical way to insert the degree symbol in your documents is to use an option on Word’s ribbon.

To use this method, first, put your cursor in your document where you want to display the degree symbol.

In Word’s ribbon at the top, click the “Insert” tab. Then choose Symbol > More Symbols.

On the “Symbol” window that opens, click the “Font” drop-down menu and choose your font. Then select the “Subset” drop-down menu and choose “Latin-1 Supplement.”

From the symbol list displayed in the window, click the degree symbol and then click “Insert.”

In the background where your Word document is displayed, you’ll see the newly added degree symbol.

The next time you want to use the symbol, you’ll find it in the recently used symbol list in the Insert > Symbol menu of Word.

Type the Degree Symbol Using a Keyboard Shortcut

If your keyboard has a numeric pad, you can use a keyboard shortcut to quickly insert the degree symbol in your Word documents.

First, in your document, put the cursor where you want the degree symbol.

Then, on your keyboard, press the Alt+0176 keys. Note that you must hold Alt while pressing the digits in the correct order. When you type the digits, use your keyboard’s numeric pad and not the buttons at the top of your keyboard.

Word will add the degree symbol to your document. To use the symbol again, you can copy it and then paste it wherever you want. That can be easier than using a keyboard shortcut or the symbol menu.

