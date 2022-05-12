9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $58

MSI’s Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless mouse stands out from the crowd as an impressively versatile option for premium PC gaming, portability, and critical customization. With extensive battery life and few complaints to its name, the Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless is a serious setup contender.

Here's What We Like Featherweight

Excellent battery life

Consistently smooth glide

Features 5 DPI modes

Custom RGB lighting And What We Don't No Bluetooth option

Design and Feel: Portable Powerhouse

At 74g (just under three ounces), the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless mouse is easy to throw in your laptop bag for gaming on the go. You will immediately feel the weight difference on your hand and wrist if you’re used to playing with a much heavier mouse like the Logitech G502 Hero.

You’ll certainly see noticeable effects when playing fast-paced first-person shooters like Overwatch or Halo: The Master Chief Collection. I felt that the Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless both scrolled and moved across the mousepad in a much smoother fashion than chunkier mice, allowing me to draw a bead on opponents that much faster.

Logitech G502 HERO Affordable, weighty, and highly customizable, this mouse is hailed by many as the best all-around gaming mouse.

I particularly appreciate the Clutch GM41’s hand feel. Clicks consistently feel crisp thanks to each face button’s durable and well-made OMRON switches (rated for 60 Million clicks). The wide symmetrical surface buttons easily accommodate my hand, and the diamond-shaped rubberized grips on both sides of this right-handed mouse were especially comfortable and grippy.

Its quick DPI-changing underside button makes it easy to adjust your mouse speed at a moment’s notice to accommodate the scrolling space of smaller desktops or mousepads. From the smooth glide of its scroll wheel to its wide and accommodating face area, this mouse is just as comfortable for everyday tasks like browsing the web as it is for gaming.

The mouse’s six friction-free skates support slow, smooth movements and quick, sharp movements alike, resulting in reliably accurate tracking in every game I tested. Its three surface buttons and adequate pair of simple side buttons are customizable via the MSI Dragon Center app—adding macros, remapping primary functions, and easy media control. The Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless is capable of just about any customization you may see fit.

Although you can easily customize the Clutch GM41’s vibrant LED light with its user-friendly RGB Mystic Light companion app to match your PC setup’s current RGB lighting, the genuinely cool MSI dragon logo is completely covered by the palm of your hand while you use it. Some may be disappointed that its customizable LED is hidden most of the time, but it’ll look cool sitting on your desktop when you take a break.

Critical Customizability

Many PC gamers enjoy a variety of games across multiple genres, so a mouse that can adjust its DPI, or dots per inch, at a moment’s notice to suit your playstyle is especially handy.

The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless mouse supports 5 onboard DPI modes ranging from a slow, accurate 400 DPI to a blazing-fast 6,400 DPI. These are swappable on the fly by tapping a button on the mouse’s underside as needed. And if these presets aren’t enough for you, feel free to customize your mouse with a suitable speed of up to 20,000 DPI via the MSI Center companion app.

Note: No worries for multiplatform gamers, this mouse is compatible with both Windows and macOS, though you will be missing out on MSI Dragon Center customizations as a Mac user.

No matter how fast you like to scroll, rest assured that this mouse sports reliably lag-free gameplay thanks to its standard 1-millisecond polling rate and advanced PixArt PAW-3370 Optical Sensor.

Some players prefer a lower DPI for pinpoint precision in FPS titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, while real-time strategy game enthusiasts are more likely to select a high DPI mode for titles like Stellaris and Halo Wars to speed between menus and manage their fighting forces or simulated worlds quicker.

Each DPI mode is noted by a single bright color-coded flash from the mouse’s iconic MSI dragon logo, so it’s easy to select a favorite setting at a glance. You also have the option to customize this in MSI Dragon Center to make it pulse or hold your favorite hue from millions of color options.

Fast-Charger: Get Back in the Game

The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless is especially enticing for frequent travelers and hardcore gamers alike, thanks to its extensive 80 hours of battery life.

I also give high marks to its efficient charger for providing the MSI Clutch GM41 with 9 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes of charging time, allowing you to get back into the game after only a quick break.

The charger itself is a compact upright device that utilizes a pair of gold-plated connectors that effortlessly, securely snap the mouse into place. The mouse also includes a detachable braided 6-foot microUSB cable for those times you need to charge and keep gaming at the same time, or simply want to use a wired mouse.

If you only use this mouse for one or two hours a day gaming after work, you’d only have to charge this mouse overnight once a month. Power users who game for 12 hours a day, on the other hand, will need to fully charge it at least once a week if they don’t want to scramble for their USB power cable mid-game.

The inclusion of a dedicated on/off button on its underside also goes a long way towards preserving essential battery life when you’re out and about. Although a Bluetooth option would’ve been appreciated, its wireless USB dongle is tiny and fits perfectly in a compartment on the Clutch GM 41 Lightweight Wireless’s underside for convenient storage.

Should You Buy the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless?

If you need a premium gaming mouse that is comfortable, versatile, and travel-friendly, the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless mouse is well worth your consideration. Anyone who frequently jumps between games will appreciate turning over a mouse that is lighter than a deck of cards, adjusting its DPI in moments, and playing for dozens of hours without recharging your mouse.

And if you’re in it for the looks and customization, you’re covered. Macros, primary function remapping, RGB lighting—it’s all there. At $94.99, premium comes with a price tag; well worth a one-time investment for a mouse that will guide you through games for years.