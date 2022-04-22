Smartphones have ended the days of slamming your phone down to end a call. If you have an Android phone, you can flip your phone to do the same thing. It’s not quite as satisfying—but still convenient.

Flip to Silence With the Google Phone App

Google’s Phone app comes pre-installed on Pixel devices and can be chosen as the default dialer app on other Android devices. If you have a Pixel, the feature is called “Flip to Shhh.” It mutes calls and enables “Do Not Disturb” when the phone is face down. On non-Pixel phones, the feature is called “Flip to Silence” and it only mutes incoming calls.

To get started, open the “Phone by Google” app and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Scroll down and tap “Flip to Shhh” or “Flip to Silence” in the “Advanced” section.

Toggle the switch on to “Use Flip to Shhh” or “Flip to Silence.”

That’s it! Simply put the phone on its face and the call is silenced.

Flip to Silence With the Samsung Phone App

The default Phone app on Samsung Galaxy phones also has a “flip to silence”-like feature. However, it’s found in the system settings rather than the Phone app settings.

To get started, swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings tiles. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings.

Scroll down and select “Advanced Features.”

Now go to “Motions and Gestures.”

Toggle on the switch for “Mute With Gestures.”

In addition to muting by flipping the phone on its face, you can also place your hand over the screen to do the same thing.

That’s all there is to it! Both of these methods work very easily. Sure, it’s not hard to tap the “Dismiss” button, but gestures are often easier and more intuitive.

