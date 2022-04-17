If you see a light shining on the back of your iPhone 12, you’ve turned on the phone’s built-in flashlight somehow. Luckily, it’s easy to turn it off with just a tap or two, and this technique applies to the 12 Mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max as well.

Turn Off the Flashlight Using the Lock Screen

Whenever your iPhone screen turns on after standby mode, you’ll see a lock screen. To turn off the flashlight from this lock screen, tap and hold the flashlight icon located in the lower-left corner of the screen.

After a moment, you’ll feel a thump or slight vibration in the iPhone itself letting you know it’s been turned off. To turn it back on, press and hold the flashlight icon again, and you’ll be lighting up the darkness in no time.

RELATED: How to Use Your iPhone as a Flashlight

Turn Off the Flashlight Using Control Center

You can also turn off your iPhone 12’s built-in flashlight using Control Center, which is a special shortcut menu. To do so, first open Control Center by placing your finger on the battery icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and swiping downward.

Advertisement



In Control Center, tap the flashlight icon located near the bottom of the screen. (If you don’t see the flashlight icon, you can add it in Settings by customizing Control Center.)

The flashlight will go out. If you change your mind, just tap the flashlight icon again to turn it back on. As a bonus, you can also control the brightness of your iPhone’s flashlight by tapping and holding this icon in Control Center. A special menu will pop up that lets you adjust it with a slider. Good luck!

RELATED: How to Control the Brightness of Your iPhone's Flashlight