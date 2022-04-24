Spotify allows other users to see the playlists you create. If you’d like to keep your playlists hidden, you’ll have to make each playlist private in your account settings. We’ll show you how to do that from your desktop and mobile phone.

Later, you can make your playlists public again by choosing an option, if you want.

Making a Playlist Private vs. Removing From Profile

In 2022, Spotify began giving users the ability to “add” and “remove” playlists from profiles. Keep in mind that removing a playlist from your profile is different from making the playlist private. If it’s private, the playlist is accessible only to you. Even if someone has liked your playlist in the past, they’ll no longer be able to find it.

Removing a playlist from your profile, however, simply makes it no longer visible on your public Spotify profile. Anyone who previously liked or finds a link to your playlist will still have access to it unless you also make it private.

Make a Playlist Private in Spotify for Desktop

On your desktop, use the Spotify app to entirely remove your playlists from the other users’ view.

To do so, first, launch Spotify on your computer. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

In Spotify’s left sidebar, click the playlist you want to make private.

On the playlist page, next to the user icon, click the three dots.

From the three-dots menu, select “Make Private.”

And you’re set. Spotify has hidden the selected playlist in your account, making it inaccessible to other users.

Later, to unhide the playlist, click the three dots menu and choose “Make Public.”

And that’s it.

Make a Public Playlist Private in Spotify for Mobile

To hide playlists in Spotify’s mobile app, first, launch the Spotify app on your phone. In the app’s bottom bar, tap “Your Library.”

On the “Your Library” screen, select the playlist to hide.

At the top of the playlist page, tap the three dots.

From the menu that opens, select “Make Private.”

And your selected playlist is now hidden from other users.

Later, to unhide the playlist, choose “Make Public” from the three-dots menu.

And that’s all there is to keeping your music taste to yourself on Spotify!

