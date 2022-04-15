If you’re feeling discomfort while wearing the Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 VR headset (sometimes called “Meta Quest 2”), a counterweight dramatically helps balance headset weight for a more comfortable feel. Some add extra battery life too. Here’s why you should try one out.

A VR counterweight sounds puzzling at first: If you feel the Quest or Quest 2 is too heavy and uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, why would you add more weight to it? But the secret is that the discomfort mostly comes from having too much weight on one part of your head (the front, where the screen is) that isn’t balanced properly, which leads to increased pressure on your face. Also, the front weight pulls your head forward, increasing tension in the back of your neck.

The solution is to add a counterweight on the back of the VR headset, located directly opposite the heaviest weight in the front. With balance achieved, the weight distribution is spread more evenly around your head, with pressure more on the top of your head where it’s not nearly as uncomfortable.

One early solution to this problem with the original Oculus Quest was the VR Balance, which emerged as a Kickstarter project in late 2019, and it delivered on its promise to create a comfortable weight for the headset. We’ve used it and are very happy with it, and we imagine similar counterweights will also work well. You can still buy the latest version of the VR balance on its website for around $30. It works with the Quest and Quest 2 headsets. Rebuff Reality sells a similar headset weight through Amazon for about $35.

VR Balance Quest Headset Counterweight

Or, if you want to get more sophisticated, you can do more with the extra weight at the back of your head. Several firms have shipped battery backs for the Quest series that also serve as counterweights. One of the most popular is the official Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery, although it’s a pricey solution at around $109. (You can get a bundle with an official carrying case for a bit extra, too.)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery

On the bright side, Meta claims that the Elite Strap “doubles your playtime,” which is a great bonus for a counterweight that improves ergonomics. There are cheaper battery counterweight solutions on Amazon, but we’ve found it’s best to go with a known first-party accessory whenever possible.

Whichever weight you choose, once you strap it on and dive back into virtual reality, your face and neck will thank you. Happy gaming!