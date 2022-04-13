Some deals are just too good to pass up, and this week, we have a few of them. Not only are we serving up the best price we’ve ever seen on the new Apple Watch Series 7, you can also get an ultra-affordable smart thermostat for even less cash and a robust home security system for its lowest price of the year so far. Dive in for details.

Apple Watch Series 7 For $329 ($70 Off)

When it comes to wearables, Apple Watch has been a clear frontrunner, offering a comprehensive platform that aims to improve the lives of its users. Whether or not you buy into this idea, Apple Watch is still one of the best-selling wearables on the market. For a limited time, you can strap a new Apple Watch Series 7 to your wrist for as little as $329 ($70 off).

As the latest version in the Apple Watch lineup, the Series 7 comes packed with the best features Apple’s has to offer, including an always-on display, water resistance up to 50 meters, and an array of health tracking sensors that measure activity, heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG. To learn more about the Apple Watch Series 7, check out our comprehensive product overview and buyer’s guide.

You can grab a brand new Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $329 ($70 off). It comes in a variety of color and band combinations, so you can pick out your preferred look before checking out. You’ll also find that the 41mm and 45mm versions are both on sale today, with the smaller version starting at $329 ($70 off) and the larger variant coming in at $359 ($70 off).

Amazon Smart Thermostat For $47.99 ($12 Off)

With warmer days ahead in the Northern Hemisphere, you’re going to need a thermostat that can reliably regulate your home’s temperature and save some cash in the process. Rip your old thermometer off the wall and replace it with this Amazon Smart Thermostat, now for $47.99 ($12 off).

Sitting comfortably on our Best Smart Thermostats of 2022 roundup, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is an affordable, easy-to-install thermostat that you can control with your smartphone. While it doesn’t come with a speaker or microphone installed, you can pair the Smart Thermostat with an Echo device or summon Alexa through the Alexa app to enable voice controls. From there, you can tell Alexa to adjust your home’s temperature automatically throughout the day or set it yourself through the app.

As an added bonus, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is ENERGY STAR certified. This means you should expect to save a minimum of $50 on your heating and cooling bill per year, plus you can claim an energy savings rebate of up to $100 after your thermostat is installed.

SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System For $279.99 ($120 Off)

If you’re serious about keeping your home safe, you need a serious home security system to help you do it. This week, we’ve uncovered an awesome deal on this robust SimpliSafe 12-piece wireless home security bundle for $279.99 ($120 off) at Amazon.

This SimpliSafe 12-piece set is an expansive home security system that will give your home unrivaled protection like few solutions can offer. Landing firmly on our Best Home Security Systems of 2022 list, it utilizes an indoor HD camera and a range of sensors to keep an eye on your home and ensure that only authorized people are able to come and go. If a breach occurs, the system will set off an alarm that can cover a 1,000 square-foot area. You can even add optional 24/7 professional monitoring services where SimpliSafe’s team will watch your home for you and dispatch emergency services (police, fire, and medical) if necessary.

Pick up the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System today for $279.99 ($120 off), the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In the box, you’ll find one base station, one indoor HD camera, one alarm keypad with a complimentary key fob, one panic button, two motion sensors, and five entry sensors.