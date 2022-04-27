Disappointed that the rafters aren’t shaking when you play your music? Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 offer an option to enhance your current bass levels. We’ll show you how to enable this option on your PC.

The option to boost bass isn’t available on all PCs. If your machine has supported hardware and drivers, you will see this option as described in the below steps. Also, whether you’re on Windows 10 or Windows 11, you’ll follow the same set of steps.

RELATED: How to Adjust Music Equalizer on iPhone and iPad

Turn Up the Bass on Windows 10 and Windows 11

To increase the bass on your Windows PC, first, launch Control Panel. Do this by opening the “Start” menu and searching for and clicking on “Control Panel.”

On the Control Panel window, select “Hardware and Sound.”

On the following page, beneath “Sound,” choose “Manage Audio Devices.”

A “Sound” window will open. Here, select your headphones or speakers, then click “Properties.”

Advertisement



On the “Properties” window, open the “Enhancements” tab. Then activate the option that says “Bass Boost.”

Once you’ve done that, save your settings by clicking “Apply” followed by “OK” at the bottom.

And that’s it. Your connected headphones or speakers will now produce relatively better bass while playing audio. Enjoy your favorite music on your PC!

While you’re at it, you might want to enable Dolby Atmos and also consider using a few tips to improve your Spotify sound.

RELATED: How to Get the Best Sound Quality in Spotify