Like with all other web browsers, you can change the Brave browser’s home page to any website of your choice. This lets you open that site in the browser by just clicking the Home button. We’ll show you how to set this up.

To make a site your home page, all you need is that site or web page’s web address (URL). You’ll type or paste this address in Brave, and the browser will make it your home page.

Change the Brave Browser’s Home Page on Desktop

To change the home page in Brave’s desktop version, first, launch Brave on your computer.

In Brave’s top-right corner, click the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

From the menu that opens, select “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page that opens, in the left sidebar, click “Appearance.”

On the right pane, in the “Appearance” section, enable “Show Home Button” if it isn’t already enabled. This adds a Home button beside the address bar, which you can click to access your home page.

Beneath the “Show Home Button” option, activate the “Enter Custom Web Address” field.

In the text field, type the full web address of the site you want to make your home page. For example, if you want to make Google your home page, type the following in the text box. Then press Enter:

https://www.google.com/

And you’re done. From now on, whenever you click the Home button beside the address bar, you will be taken to your newly specified home page site.

Set a New Home Page in the Brave Browser on Mobile

Changing the home page in Brave’s mobile version is also easy. To do that, first, launch Brave on your phone.

In Brave’s bottom-right corner, select the three-dot button. Depending on your settings, this may be at the top or bottom of your screen.

In the menu that opens, tap “Settings.”

On the “Settings” screen, select “Homepage.”

On the “Homepage” screen, at the top, turn on the toggle if it’s turned off. Then, in the “Open This Page” section, enable the “Enter Custom Web Address” radio button.

In the text field, enter the site you want to make your home page, then press Enter. For example, to make Bing your home page, type this URL:

https://www.bing.com/

You’re all set. Tapping the Home button in Brave will now take you to your new home page.

