You may be able to house two GPUs in your computer, but is it an option worth exploring? Can a single graphics card do enough, or is a dual setup necessary for high-end gaming and design work?

What Are the Requirements for Dual Graphics Cards?

Before even considering whether a dual graphics card setup is better than a single setup, it’s necessary to find out how you can install more than one graphics card in your computer.

To run two graphics cards in your PC, your rig needs access to technology provided by NVIDIA or AMD that allows more than one GPU to produce a single visual output. These technologies are referred to as CrossFire for AMD, and SLI for NVIDIA. You can check to see whether your PC is compatible with CrossFire or SLI by seeing if your motherboard and GPU support the technologies.

Identifying your existing GPU is simple. Windows 11 users can press the Windows key, type Task Manager, then select the Performance tab to see the GPU.

The easiest way to see if your current graphics card supports SLI or CrossFire technology is to visit the manufacturer’s website. For example, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 confirms it is “NVIDIA SLI Ready” and supports the SLI HB Bridge.

To check whether your motherboard supports SLI or CrossFire, you can either look for the SLI or CrossFire symbols on the motherboard box or check the manufacturer’s website for its specifications.

Aside from compatible components, it’s also necessary to have a desktop PC case that’s large enough to fit two graphics cards and a power supply unit (PSU) that is able to deliver enough power to both GPUs.

Benefits of Having More Than One Graphics Card

There are quite a few benefits to having dual graphics cards. The main advantage is the increased gaming performance; the rendering is split between two cards rather than one, increasing frame rates and achieving higher resolutions.

To further boost performance, dual graphics cards offer double the amount of VRAM. If you had, for example, two 4GB graphics cards, your total VRAM would increase to 8GB. SLI-supported games like GTA V make the most out of this technology and allow you to enjoy the fast-paced action that this AAA title boasts, with exceptional frame rates and smooth gameplay.

Possibly one of the most practical advantages of dual graphics cards is that your display options open up to a wider market. If you’re running a two-monitor setup and your existing graphics card either only supports one monitor, or supports two but only has one HDMI and one DisplayPort, then you’ll have more choice when you install two graphics cards.

Disadvantages of Dual Graphics Cards

The main downfall to a dual graphics card setup is the cost. For example, a graphics card like the ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 Ti will cost you close to $250. However, if you install two comparable graphics cards, you’re looking at over $500 for this kind of setup.

You could, of course, have two lower to mid-range graphics cards, making one really good one that costs slightly less than a higher-end model. But, you’re then doubling up on your power requirements, and frankly, it’s more of a pain to keep up with the GPU market’s technology and upgrade two graphics cards than it is one.

It’s also necessary to consider the potential cost of ensuring your setup can handle two graphics cards. If your PC’s components aren’t suitable for a dual-card environment as explained above, you’ll have to spend more money upgrading your hardware.

Lastly, if you use the latest hardware, you’re unlikely to find support for dual-card technologies. Modern GPUs are capable of delivering high-performance gaming without the need for a multi-GPU setup. And, with support for SLI and CrossFire dwindling, game developers are favoring the use of single graphics card machines. Graphics cards like Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1660 OC support one HDMI and three DisplayPort outputs, meaning a multi-monitor setup is well within reach and costs less than two mid-range cards.

Less Is Often More

While it’s entirely possible to install two graphics cards in a computer, it’s not necessarily the most effective way of improving your PC’s graphical performance. Unless you’re on a stricter budget with a mid-range rig that requires a multi-monitor setup for work or gaming, you’ll likely get better results from upgrading your PC and housing just one high-end graphics card.

With dual graphics card-supporting technology like SLI and CrossFire dying, if you’re considering a dual graphics card setup, it might be worth waiting for the likes of NVIDIA to invest a larger focus on multi-GPUs, or identify what’s dragging your existing computer down and upgrading your components when you can.

