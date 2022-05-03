By assigning a unique name to your AirPods, you make it easier to find them among other Bluetooth-enabled devices. It’s easy to rename your AirPods, and you can use an Apple device to do that. We’ll show you how.

Change the Name of Your AirPods Using an iPhone

To update your AirPods‘ name with your iPhone, ensure your iPhone is paired and connected to your AirPods.

Then, on your iPhone, launch the Settings app and tap “Bluetooth.”

On the “Bluetooth” page, find your AirPods in the list. Then, next to your AirPods, tap the “i” icon.

On the AirPods page, tap the “Name” field.

On the “Name” screen that opens, delete the existing name by tapping “X.”

Tap the field and type a new name for your AirPods, then hit Enter.

And that’s it. Your AirPods will now use your newly-specified name, and you will see this name appear instantly on all your other Apple devices. Enjoy!

Like this, you can also change your Bluetooth name and your AirDrop name on your iPhone and iPad if you want.

