Your iPhone’s Do Not Disturb mode blocks your calls, alerts, and notifications. If you’d like to start receiving those items, turn Do Not Disturb mode off on your phone. We’ll show you two different ways to do just that.

Later, you can re-enable the mode using the same methods.

RELATED: How to Configure Do Not Disturb On Your iPhone and iPad

Disable iPhone’s Do Not Disturb Mode From Control Center

Using Control Center is the quickest way to turn off Do Not Disturb mode on your iPhone.

To open Control Center on an iPhone X or later, swipe down from the top-right corner of your phone’s screen. On other iPhone models, swipe up from the bottom of your phone’s screen.

Advertisement



When Control Center opens, tap the “Do Not Disturb” option (a moon icon).

DND is now turned off on your phone. To re-enable it, tap the same icon in Control Center.

And that’s all.

RELATED: How to Customize Your iPhone or iPad's Control Center

Deactivate iPhone’s Do Not Disturb Mode From Settings

Another way to disable your iPhone’s DND mode is by using the Settings app.

On your iPhone, launch the Settings app. Then tap the “Do Not Disturb” option.

Turn off the “Do Not Disturb” toggle.

Your iPhone’s Do Not Disturb mode is now disabled, and you will receive all your calls, alerts, and notifications as usual.

RELATED: How to Check and Tighten All Your iPhone's Privacy Settings

Bonus Tip: Turn Off Scheduled Do Not Disturb Mode on iPhone

If you’ve enabled a scheduled Do Not Disturb mode, your iPhone will automatically enable the mode at the specified times. If you don’t want that to happen, turn off the scheduled DND option.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap “Do Not Disturb.”

Advertisement



On the “Do Not Disturb” page, toggle off the “Scheduled” option.

From now on, your iPhone won’t automatically turn on DND mode. You’re all set.

RELATED: How to Temporarily Enable Do Not Disturb Mode on iPhone