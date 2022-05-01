If you’re experiencing issues with your Amazon Fire TV Stick remote, it’s worth resetting your remote to potentially fix those issues. The reset process differs depending on your model, and we’ll show you the processes for the most popular Fire TV Stick remotes.

Reset the Basic Edition Fire TV Stick Remote

If you have the Basic Edition remote, which looks like the below, you will reset it as follows.

Press and hold down the Home button and then press the Menu button (three horizontal lines) three times. Let go of the Home button, then press the Menu button nine times. Pull the batteries out of your remote. Unplug your Fire TV Stick and wait for a minute. Reinsert the batteries into your remote and turn on your Fire TV Stick. When your Fire TV Stick’s home screen opens, on your remote, press and hold down the Home button for 40 seconds. The setup will complete in one minute.

Reset the 1st Generation Fire TV Stick Remote

Fire TV Stick’s 1st Generation remote doesn’t offer the Power and Volume buttons, but you can still reset it using the following steps.

Disconnect your Fire TV Stick’s power cord and wait for one minute. On your remote, press and hold down the Left and Menu buttons at the same time for 12 seconds. Let go of the buttons and wait for five seconds. Remove your remote’s batteries. Connect your Fire TV Stick’s power cord so the device turns on, then wait one minute. Place the batteries back in your remote. Press the Home button on the remote.

Reset the 2nd and 3rd Generation, Voice Remote Lite, Smart TV Remote, and Soundbar Remote

If your Fire TV Stick remote doesn’t look like the above, yours is either a 2nd generation, 3rd generation, Voice Remote Lite, Smart TV Remote, or Soundbar remote. In this case, you’ll reset your remote as follows.

The remote layout may slightly vary, but you’ll use the same keys.

Disconnect your Fire TV Stick’s power cord and wait for 60 seconds. On your remote, press and hold down the Left, Menu, and Back buttons at the same time for 12 seconds. Let go of the buttons and wait five seconds. Remove your remote’s batteries. Connect your Fire TV Stick’s power cord and turn on the device. Then wait 60 seconds. Reinstall your remote’s batteries. Press the Home button on your remote.

And that’s it. Your remote is reset and re-paired with your Fire TV Stick device. Enjoy!

If you’re still experiencing issues with your device, consider updating or resetting your Fire TV. Both can resolve many problems on your streaming stick.

