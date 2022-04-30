Restarting your Amazon Fire TV Stick helps you fix minor glitches and gives your system a fresh start. Here’s how you can do just that using both hardware and software options.

Reboot Your Fire TV Stick From the Settings Menu

A convenient way to turn your Fire TV Stick off and then back on is to use an option in your Stick’s settings menu. This option reboots your Stick without requiring you to get up from your couch.

When you’re ready, from your Fire TV Stick’s home screen, choose the “Settings” option (a gear icon).

In the “Settings” menu, select “My Fire TV.”

On the “My Fire TV” page, select “Restart.”

Select “Restart” in the prompt.

Your Fire TV Stick will automatically turn off and then back on. You don’t have to do anything while it’s doing that.

Restart Your Fire TV Stick by Unplugging the Power Cord

If you can’t use the settings option, or you prefer hardware methods, you can also reboot your Fire TV Stick by simply disconnecting the power.

To turn your Fire TV Stick off, unplug your Stick’s power cord.

Keep the power cord unplugged for three seconds, so the Stick gets enough time to shut down the system.

Then, put the power cord back in and your Fire TV Stick will turn on.

Your Stick has been successfully rebooted. You’re all done.

While you’re at it, make sure you’re keeping your Fire TV Stick up to date. This is to ensure you have the latest bug fixes and features.

