Thanks to Google Sheets’ ability to create new lines within a single cell, you can prevent your cell’s content from overflowing. Your extra cell content is put on a new line, and here are two ways to make that happen in your spreadsheets.

Use a New Line Within a Cell in Google Sheets

A quick way to enter a new line within a cell is by using a Google Sheets keyboard shortcut. This shortcut adds a new line whenever you want.

To use it, first, put your cursor in your cell and type the content for the first line.

When you want to add a new line, press the Ctrl+Enter (Windows, Linux, Chromebook) or Command+Enter (Mac) keyboard shortcut.

Your cursor will move to a new line within the same cell. You may now type your second line’s content. To add a third line, again, use the same keyboard shortcut.

And that’s how you prevent your text from overflowing and keep it within the boundaries of your cell’s width.

Place Existing Cell Content on New Lines in Google Sheets

If your spreadsheet already contains overflowing text, and you want to put it all on new lines, use Sheets’ text wrapping feature.

First, select the cells in which you want to put the overflowing content on new lines.

While your cells are selected, from Google Sheets’ menu bar, select Format > Wrapping > Wrap.

Your overflowing cell content now fits the default width of the cell.

And you’re all set.

If you use Excel, you can wrap text in your Excel spreadsheets, too.

