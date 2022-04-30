Whether you’re expecting a payment from someone, or you want to see if you have enough funds to buy something, it’s easy to check your PayPal account balance. We’ll show you how to do that on your desktop and mobile phone.

Keep your PayPal account logins handy as you’ll need them to log in to your account.

Check Your PayPal Account Balance on Desktop

If you’re on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the official PayPal website to view your current account balance.

To start, launch a web browser on your computer and open the PayPal site. Sign in to your account on the site.

After signing in, you will arrive on your account’s dashboard. Here, beneath “PayPal Balance,” you will see your current account balance.

Note: If you are not on the dashboard page, at the top of the PayPal site, click the “Dashboard” tab.

If you’ve enabled multi-currency in your account, and you’d like to check that balance, then click the three dots next to “PayPal Balance” and select “Go to PayPal Balance.”

On the page that opens, you will see the available funds in each of your currencies.

Additionally, you can view your recent withdrawals and deposits by clicking “Activity” at the top of the PayPal site.

And that’s how you find the availability of funds in your PayPal account.

View Your PayPal Account Balance on Mobile

On your iPhone or Android phone, use the PayPal mobile app to check your account funds.

To do that, first, launch the PayPal app on your phone. Then sign in to your account in the app.

After signing in, you will see your account dashboard. Here, beneath “PayPal Balance,” you will see your current balance.

If you’d like to view your recent money withdrawals and deposits, then in the PayPal app’s bottom bar, tap the last icon.

At the top of the page that opens, tap the “Activity” tab.

You’ll see your PayPal activity.

And you’re all set.

