Welcome to the first full week of April! You’ve officially conquered a quarter of 2022 (wild, right?). To commemorate this milestone, we’ve dug up some awesome deals on a Roborock robotic vacuum + mop, a pair of affordable Skullcandy earbuds, and an Anker USB wall charger. Let’s dive in!

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop For $199.99 ($180 Off)

Spring is here, which means it’s time to give your home its annual spring cleaning treatment. Instead of vacuuming and scrubbing your floors by hand, why not automate the job instead? For a limited time, you can get this Roborock E4 robotic vacuum and mop for just $199.99 ($180.00 off).

The Roborock E4 is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum and mop that is capable of cleaning both carpeted floors and hard surfaces, like tile, linoleum, and hardwood. It can produce up to 2,000 Pa of suction — that’s enough strength to lift hair, cereal, and other debris from your floors. The E4 is guided by a series of infrared sensors and gyroscopes that help it create an internally stored map of your home’s floor plan, allowing it to cover every inch for a more thorough clean. Finally, the E4 can clean up to 2,152 square feet of space before returning to its cradle to be recharged.

The Roborock E4 can be yours today at a massive discount of $199.99 ($180.00 off), which is nearly 50% off its usual retail price. This is only the second time the E4 has been priced this low.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds For $19.99 ($7.00 Off)

How do you make an already extremely affordable pair of wireless earbuds more appealing? Drop the price even further. At just $19.99 ($7.00 off), you could pick up several colorful pairs of Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds for less than one pair of what the competition charges.

The Skullcandy Dime are a simple, yet well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds that include all the features you’d expect from much more expensive devices. These fellas are packing microphones for fielding calls on the go, integrated controls you can use without pulling out your phone, an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating for workouts or jaunts in the rain, and they can achieve up to 12 hours of all-day playback on a single charge. Read why we gave the Skullcandy Dime a 9/10 rating in our official review here.

The Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds come in six fun and vibrant colors, all of which you can buy here for $19.99 ($7.00 off). This is the sixth time these buds have been priced this low since launching in 2021.

Anker 18W USB Wall Charger For $12.99 ($9.00 Off)

You can’t ever have too many chargers for the mountain of devices in your life, especially as device manufacturers continue to omit them from retail packaging left and right. While there are plenty of third party options out there, it’s hard to ignore this Amazon’s Choice Anker 18W USB Wall Charger, discounted to just $12.99 ($9.00 off) for a limited time.

The Anker 18W USB Wall Charger features Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, as well as Anker’s PowerIQ technology. Together, Anker promises that this wall adapter delivers “the fastest possible charge to any smartphone or tablet.” It also comes equipped with built-in surge protection, temperature control, and other safety features designed to protect you and your devices. Anker was even nice enough to include a USB-A to USB-C cable in the box.

Keep your phone, tablet, and other mobile devices topped off with this Anker 18W USB Wall Charger for $12.99 ($9.00 off).