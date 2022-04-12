Your Android phone has a lot of sensors doing a bunch of different things. If you’re concerned about privacy, location tracking is one you may be concerned about. Thankfully, Android makes it easy to disable GPS and other location services with one tap.

There are a few different ways to turn off sensors on Android. It’s even possible to turn off all the sensors at once. On a smaller scale, you can toggle off the microphone or camera. We’ll be using a similar approach for location access.

There are two methods you can use to turn off your devices’ access to your location. The quickest method is to use the aptly named “Quick Settings” panel. This is the panel of toggles you see when fully expanding the notification pull-down.

The “Location” toggle may already be in your Quick Settings panel. Simply tap it to turn on or off location access. If you don’t see the toggle, you can easily edit the Quick Settings and re-arrange everything to your liking.

The second method is just slightly less convenient. First, swipe down once or twice from the top of the screen—depending on your phone—to open the notifications and tap the gear icon.

Next, scroll down to “Location.”

Toggle off “Use Location” at the top of the screen.

That’s all there is to it. Go back to the Location settings to turn it on again. Turning this off will prevent apps from seeing your location. You won’t be completely invisible since WiFi and cellular networks can be used to track your location as well. If turning off your location isn’t enough, you can try spoofing your location.

