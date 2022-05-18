What to Look For in an Ergonomic Mouse in 2022

Finding the right ergonomic mouse isn’t an easy task. If you’re coming from a traditional mouse, you’ll need to navigate a multitude of unfamiliar terms, wild-looking designs, and put up with a few trade-offs. But if you’re experiencing wrist, hand, or arm pain—or simply spend prolonged hours in front of a computer screen—the benefits of an ergonomic mouse far outweigh the cons.

Although you’ll stumble upon some variations, there are three popular types of ergonomic mice—vertical, trackball, and traditional. Vertical mice are designed to position your hand as if you were giving someone a handshake, relieving pressure on your arm and hand.

Trackball mice are typically built with a slightly inclined design, and they offer a trackball under your thumb to manipulate your on-screen cursor. The last group of ergonomic mice are built similar to a standard mouse but offer several customizable components or minor design tweaks to provide a comfortable user experience.

Figuring out which type of mouse is best for you all comes down to preference. All three offer some form of relief compared to a standard design, but depending on your budget, workspace, and how you’ll be using the mouse, one might be better suited for your lifestyle than another.

Trackball mice aren’t the best choice for gaming, for example, and vertical mice require some getting used to that might be uncomfortable. Consider what you’ll be using the mouse for before you invest in an ergonomic mouse, so you can be sure you’ll use what you got.

Once you’ve decided on picking up an ergonomic mouse, you’ll have dozens of options to choose from. We’ve made your task a bit less daunting by putting together a list of our six favorite ergonomic mice that are a great fit for every budget and offer a variety of vertical, trackball, and traditional designs.

Unlike some ergonomic mice, the Logitech MX Master 3 comes in a traditional and familiar form factor. Anyone who has logged on to a computer in the past decade will immediately be at home using the MX Master 3, which simply adds a gentle slope to the standard mouse design along with a comfortable thumb rest and thumbwheel.

Aside from its ergonomic yet familiar design, the highly reviewed product offers all the creature comforts you’d expect from a $100 mouse. This includes a wireless connection via USB dongle or Bluetooth, rechargeable batteries, customizable buttons, and a new MagSpeed scroll wheel that’s both quiet and efficient.

Multitaskers will love the easy and reliable connectivity of the MX Master 3, as you can swiftly connect it to up three devices simultaneously—letting you jump between devices without missing a beat.

The biggest downside to Logitech’s ergonomic mouse is the lack of a left-handed variant, which is rather unfortunate. But if you’re a right-handed mouse user, you won’t be disappointed with the MX master 3.

Best Ergonomic Mouse Overall Logitech MX Master 3 The Logitech MX Master 3 makes a few minor changes to the standard mouse design, offering a comfortable form factor that will fit the needs of every user---so long as they're not left-handed.

If you’re a newcomer to the world of vertical mice, it’ll take a few hours before you’re acclimated to the new arm and finger posture. Stick with it, however, and your body will thank you—the vertical design is excellent at alleviating pain in your wrist, making them the perfect companion for long days behind the monitor.

As far as this niche mouse market is concerned, there are few products that can go toe-to-toe with the MX Vertical Wireless Mouse from Logitech. Offering a 57-degree incline, wireless and wired connections, a rechargeable battery, and several customizable shortcut keys, there’s little you’ll be left wanting for with the premium mouse.

Aside from the sleek ergonomics, Logitech put an impressive 4000 DPI sensor in the MX Vertical, giving you added precision not often found in this type of mouse. Another high-end feature is the rechargeable battery, which can get you a full three hours of use after just a one-minute charge.

But all these features come at a price. The MX Vertical clocks in at $100, making it one of the most expensive vertical mice on the market. There’s no doubt you’re getting what you’re paying for, but anyone on the fence about using a vertical mouse might be put off by the high price tag.

If that’s the case, you’ll want to check out our favorite budget ergonomic mouse, which also happens to be of the vertical variety.

Best Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse Logitech spared no expense in crafting a gorgeous vertical mouse. A 4000 DPI sensor and rechargeable battery are the stars of the show. Link Icon Review Geek's Review Score: 9/10

Much like the MX Vertical, the Anker AK-UBA offers a vertical ergonomic design that helps alleviate wrist and hand pain. Unlike Logitech’s premium device, however, Anker’s budget-friendly mouse clocks in at a budget-friendly $36—nearly $60 less than the competition.

Unsurprisingly, a few concessions were made to hit that price point. The most notable downgrade is the battery, which is no longer built-in and rechargeable and instead relies on two AAA batteries. It also uses a less robust sensor, maxing out at 1600 DPI (although it’s adjustable all the way down to 800).

Despite the lack of features, there’s still a lot to be excited about with Anker’s mouse. It still looks like a premium device, offers next and back buttons for easy web navigation, and it’ll even enter power-saving mode after going idle to help conserve its batteries.

All told, the AK-UBA brings much of the same functionality as a more expensive device while carrying a price tag that’s surprisingly low. If you can look past a few shortcomings, the AK-UBA Wireless Vertical Mouse is a solid, reliable choice.

Best Budget Ergonomic Mouse Anker AK-UBA Wireless Vertical Mouse It lacks a few bells and whistles found in the competition, but the AK-UBA brings a surprising amount of customization to its ergonomic design.

The first thing you’ll notice about the R.A.T. PRO X3 is its bold design. Even if you’re not a fan of its cyborg appearance, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s housing a highly customizable, ergonomic mouse.

Not only does it include a comfortable thumb rest by default, but it also comes with three detachable pinky supports, three different palm rests, three scroll wheel options, two sets of glide feet, and a hex tool to easily piece together your creation.

Once you’ve customized your hardware, you can use the FLUX software to customize your settings or create a personal account for each user.

Mad Catz wasn’t content to just offer a thousand customizable parts and call it a day. Permanent components (such as its 16000 DPI sensor and OMRON switches) are near the top of its class, offering the performance you’ll need during tense gaming sessions.

If you can stomach the price tag and don’t mind the aesthetic, the R.A.T. PRO X3 is one of the few gaming mice that also doubles as an ergonomic powerhouse.

Best Ergonomic Gaming Mouse Mad Catz R.A.T. PRO X3 The R.A.T. PRO X3 is the most expensive mouse on our list, but it features numerous swappable components and a 16000 DPI sensor that is more than adequate for some competitive gaming.

While you’ll rarely find trackballs underneath your mouse nowadays, they’ve become popular options for ergonomic mice when placed under your thumb. Newcomers will need to go through an adjustment period, but if you suffer from wrist pain, this class of mice is a great option to explore.

Logitech once again finds itself on our list, as its ERGO M575 consistently ranks as one of the most popular and comfortable wireless trackball mice available. Sleek, minimal, and built entirely around an ergonomic fit, the ERGO M575 looks like a premium device—despite the gigantic trackball protruding from its side.

You can connect the trackball to your computer using either a USB receiver or Bluetooth, and it manages to offer up to 24 months of battery life on a single AA battery. Logitech also made it easy to remove the trackball for periodic cleaning.

Best of all, the premium mouse clocks in at just $50, making it an affordable way to dive into the world of trackball mice and experience its ergonomic bliss.

Best Ergonomic Trackball Mouse Logitech ERGO M575 Affordable, well-designed, and with a staggering two-year battery life, Logitech built the ERGO M575 to the highest standards.

The Glorious Model O Wireless doesn’t offer much in the way of traditional ergonomics—you won’t find a thumb rest, vertical orientation, or trackball—but its lightweight and ambidextrous design make it a solid choice for users who don’t want to stray too far from their comfort zone.

As one of the lightest mice on the market (clocking in at just 69 grams), little effort is needed to glide the Model O across your desktop. Premium G-Skates constructed with 100% polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) make it even easier to control the Model O. The skates are built with rounded edges, too, meaning you won’t have to worry about them snagging on loose fibers in your mousepad.

One of the best things about the Glorious Model O is the variety of models up for grabs. The Glorious Model O Wireless is the best fit for most people, although you’ll find a Model O Minus Wireless available if you need something a bit smaller.

If you don’t mind having a cable run across your desk, you can save a bit of cash by opting for the wired versions of the Model O or Model O Minus, which offer many of the same features but instead rely on a wired connection.