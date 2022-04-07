Studies show that blueish light in the evening may affect your ability to easily get to sleep. Windows 11 includes a feature called “Night Light” that lets you switch your display to a more yellowish tint to counteract those potential effects. Here’s how to turn it on.

How to Enable and Configure Night Light in Settings

There are several ways to enable Night Light. If you want to enable it with an automatic schedule, it’s good to visit the Windows Settings app. To do so, open Settings by right-clicking the Start menu and selecting “Settings.” Or you can press Windows+i on your keyboard.

In Settings, navigate to System > Display.

In Display settings, locate the “Brightness & Color” section and flip the switch beside “Night Light” to the “On” position.

You can also click the small arrow beside the switch, and you’ll be taken to another page where you can change the strength of Night Light’s yellowing effect with a slider. You can also set Night Light to automatically enable and disable at sunrise or sunset, or schedule particular hours when Night Light automatically turns on or off.

Your changes are saved automatically. When you’re done configuring Night Light, close Settings, and you’re all set. If you want to turn it on and off manually in the future, there’s a quicker way to do it that we’ll cover below.

RELATED: Do Blue Light Glasses Work? Everything You Need to Know

How to Enable Night Light From Quick Settings

You can also toggle Night Light in Windows 11’s Quick Settings menu. To do so, first open the Quick Settings menu by clicking the sound or Wi-Fi icon in the lower-right corner of your taskbar.

Advertisement



When the Quick Settings menu opens, you might not see a Night Light button listed by default. If that’s the case, you’ll need to add it manually. Click the pencil icon in the lower-right corner of the menu.

Next, click “Add,” then choose “Night Light” in the menu that appears.

After that, click “Done,” and you’ll see the “Night Light” button in your Quick Settings menu. From now on, whenever you want to quickly activate or deactivate Night Light, just open the Quick Settings menu and click (or tap) that button.

Good luck—we hope you get a good night’s sleep!

RELATED: Do Blue Light Glasses Work? Everything You Need to Know