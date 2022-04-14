Thanks to the iPhone’s built-in Photos app, you can make a slideshow and have your photos and videos play one after another without manual interaction. You can choose a custom background music track, theme, and even the speed of the slideshow.

Note: The Photos app only lets you play your content as a slideshow; you can’t save these slideshows to play at a later time on another device. However, as a workaround, you could record a video of your iPhone’s screen while it plays and save it, or stream it to your Apple TV using AirPlay.

Create a Slideshow for Your Photos and Videos on iPhone

To start making your multimedia slideshow, launch the Photos app on your iPhone.

In the Photos app, select the photos and videos you’d like to include in your slideshow.

When you’ve selected your photos and videos, in the bottom-left corner of your screen, tap the share icon.

In the share menu, tap “Slideshow.”

Your iPhone will automatically create and play a slideshow containing your photos and videos.

To customize this slideshow, then tap on the slideshow and then select “Options” in the bottom-right corner.

On the “Slideshow Options” page, choose the item you’d like to change for your slideshow. Your options are:

Theme : Use this option to change your slideshow’s theme.

: Use this option to change your slideshow’s theme. Music : Change your slideshow’s background music with this option. You can load music from the Music app as well.

: Change your slideshow’s background music with this option. You can load music from the Music app as well. Repeat : To play your slideshow in a loop, enable this option.

: To play your slideshow in a loop, enable this option. Slider: Use this slider to change your slideshow’s playback speed. Dragging the slider to the left decreases the speed, while dragging it to the right increases the speed.

When you’ve specified custom options, save your settings by tapping “Done” in the top-right corner.

And that’s it. Enjoy the customized slideshow of your favorite photos and videos!

Another way to make a slideshow on your iPhone or other devices is to use Google Photos.

