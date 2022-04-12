If you’ve changed your mind and you’d like to start receiving emails from a blocked user, it’s easy to unblock someone on Gmail. We’ll show you how to do that on your desktop and mobile phone.

Note: On Gmail’s desktop version, you have the ability to unblock individual people. However, in Gmail’s app for iPhone and Android, your only option is to unblock all your blocked users at once. Keep this in mind while choosing a method to unblock people in your Gmail account.

Unblock an Email Address in Gmail’s Desktop Version

To remove people from your block list on your desktop, first, launch a web browser on your computer and open Gmail. Then sign in to your account.

In Gmail’s top-right corner, click “Settings” (a gear icon).

In the expanded menu, click “See All Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, in the tab list at the top, choose “Filters and Blocked Addresses.”

Scroll down the page to the bottom. There, you’ll see a list of all your blocked email addresses. To unblock someone on this list, next to that person’s email address, click “Unblock.”

Select “Unblock” in the prompt.

And your chosen email address is now unblocked in your Gmail account. You’ll see their future emails arriving directly in your inbox.

Unblock All Email Addresses in Gmail on Mobile

To unblock all your blocked users on your iPhone or Android phone, first, launch the Gmail app on your phone.

In Gmail’s top-right corner, tap your profile icon and choose “Manage Your Google Account.”

Scroll down the screen that opens, then tap “Protect Your Account.”

Scroll down the “Security Checkup” page, then tap “Gmail Settings.”

In the expanded “Gmail Settings” menu, under the “Blocked Email Addresses” header, you’ll find all your blocked users.

To unblock all these people, tap the “Unblock All” option.

Gmail will immediately remove all blocked users from your list, and you’re all set.

