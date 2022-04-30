If you don’t want to continue with Instagram’s services anymore, it’s easy to delete your account on your iPhone. You can then optionally delete the Instagram app to free up your phone’s storage. We’ll show you how to do that.

What Happens When You Delete Your Instagram Account

When you delete your account, Instagram removes all your account data, including photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers. According to Instagram, your data becomes inaccessible to you or others the moment you delete your account, but the platform won’t actually start deleting the data internally until 30 days after your deletion request.

Instagram adds that it may take up to 90 days for the full deletion of your account data. Even after this time period has passed, the platform may have some of your data as part of its backup.

If you don’t want to remove your account for good, deactivating your account is a good idea. It lets you take a break from your social media life without fully deleting your account.

In case you’ve decided to fully remove your account, consider downloading your account data and unlinking your Instagram and Facebook accounts first. Then follow the steps in the following section.

Delete Your Instagram Account From an iPhone

To delete your account, you will make use of a web browser on your iPhone as the Instagram app doesn’t have the account removal option.

Start by launching your favorite web browser on your iPhone and opening the Delete Your Account web page. We’ll use Safari for the demonstration.

On the web page, log in to the account you want to delete.

Once you’ve logged in, tap the “Why Do You Want to Delete [Account]?” drop-down menu and select the reason you’re removing your account.

After selecting a reason, tap the “Re-Enter Your Password” field and type your Instagram account password. It’s easy to recover your Instagram password if you’ve forgotten it.

Then tap the “Delete [Account]” button.

Tap “OK” in the prompt.

Warning: Make sure you’re okay with losing your account data before proceeding further.

Instagram will display a date when your account data will be permanently deleted. Until that date comes, you can log back into your account and reactivate it if you want.

And that’s all there is to deleting an Instagram account on an iPhone.

Uninstall the Instagram App on an iPhone

Now that you don’t have an Instagram account anymore, you may want to remove the Instagram app from your iPhone. This declutters your home screen and frees up your phone’s storage.

If you’d like to do that, then first, locate the Instagram app on your iPhone. Tap and hold on the app icon until all your icons start wiggling.

In the Instagram app icon’s top-left corner, tap the “X” icon.

Choose “Delete” in the prompt.

And the Instagram app is now removed from your iPhone. Enjoy!

Like this, it’s also quick and easy to delete your Facebook account if you want to do that.

