Broadcasting live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on April 9, 2022, UFC 273 pits Alexander Volkanovski against Chan Sung Jung, aka “The Korean Zombie.” Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 273 Live in the United States

The UFC 273 main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Current subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can stream UFC 273 for an additional $74.99. New subscribers to ESPN+ can get a year of the service plus UFC 273 for $99.98.

UFC 273 is headlined by two title bouts, including the main event with Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Jung. Defending bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will also face challenger Petr Yan in a rematch of their UFC 269 fight. Other fights on the main card include a welterweight match between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, and a women’s strawweight match between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres.

All subscribers to ESPN+ can stream the preliminary bouts at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and the early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 273, the best strategy is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 273 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 273 anywhere you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 273.