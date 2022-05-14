Using an old mouse that’s constantly freezing or jumping all over the place? Is the sensor or one of the buttons broken? Let’s talk about when you might want to consider replacing your mouse.

Basic Troubleshooting

Before determining that your mouse is broken and in need of replacement, there are a few things you can try to fix it.

The easiest solution is replugging your mouse into a different USB port. For wireless mice, replug the wireless transmitter or reconnect your mouse via Bluetooth to reset the connection. Ensure you’ve updated your mouse’s drivers and recharged its batteries, too. If you’re currently using the latest drivers, reinstall it.

Blow air into the sensor to clear any dust or dirt that may be blocking it, using a can of compressed air if you have one. If that didn’t work, try using your mouse on another surface, such as a different mouse pad or desk. Plug your mouse into another computer to see if your computer is the problem as it may be a malware issue.

Unfortunately, if none of these methods worked, your mouse is likely broken, which means you’ll need to get a replacement. Grab yourself a gaming mouse as they’re built to last. Also, check if you’re still under warranty so you can get a free replacement.

Random Jumps or Movement

When you’re on the computer, using a mouse makes it easy for you to navigate around. However, you’ll quickly get frustrated if your mouse sporadically jumps all over the place. It can be impossible to get anything done.

If you haven’t already, make sure you get yourself a quality mouse pad, as they provide a consistently smooth surface for your mouse to glide on. Most mice don’t work well on surfaces that aren’t solid or smooth, and this includes reflective surfaces such as glass desks.

Even if you think your mouse will work fine on a surface, it’s always better to keep it on a mouse pad to protect the bottom of the mouse and the surface it’s on. Swiping your mouse a million times on an unprotected surface may quickly wear it out!

You should also try recharging or replacing the batteries to see if that solves the problem. Wireless mice that run on battery life tend to move unexpectedly when they’re close to running out of juice. See if you can check your mouse’s battery life using software so that you don’t have to wait until it starts dying on you.

Broken Buttons

Even if one of the buttons on your mouse suddenly stops working, it feels like the whole thing is useless. A broken left-click or right-click button is a massive headache waiting to happen.

Luckily, there are some ways to work around broken buttons. But first, check to see if it’s a hardware or software problem by plugging your mouse into another computer. For those with wireless mice, pair them via Bluetooth or wireless transmitter. If the buttons work normally, then it’s a software issue on your computer. If the buttons still don’t work, it’s a hardware issue.

Unfortunately, all mice eventually break down. This is why you’ll see ratings for the number of clicks they’ll survive for. For example, the Razer DeathAdder Elite has a rating of up to 50 million clicks. If you haven’t reached anywhere near your mouse’s click rating, you can try repairing it yourself.

iFixit is a great resource that provides step-by-step solutions. Once you type the name of your mouse in the search bar, you should replacement guides for various parts of your mouse. If you can’t find your mouse, try contacting them for support. Alternatively, you can search online to find other solutions for your exact model. This may seem like a lot of work, but it’s a great way to save some money if you can fix it yourself. Another benefit is that you’ll have a general idea of how to fix computer mice!

If you’re dealing with software issues, the easiest solution is to reset your mouse back to its factory settings. You should be able to do this using configuration software that’s designed for your mouse. For example, Razer recommends users to install Razer Synpase. You can also try updating or reinstalling your mouse’s drivers in Device Manager.

Freezing or Stopping

One of the most frustrating problems with a mouse is when it constantly freezes or stops working altogether. This is usually caused by a faulty mouse sensor. You’re trying to move your mouse when suddenly it stops in its tracks for a short period. Depending on how bad the situation is, your mouse could freeze for a few seconds every few minutes or so.

If you’re using a wireless mouse, try leaving it plugged in to see if it helps. Running on low batteries can cause various problems, which is why you need to remember to charge it before it completely runs out. You should also try replugging your mouse into a different USB port and reinstalling or updating its drivers.

Unfortunately, if the freezing continues to occur you should consider replacing your mouse so that you don’t have to waste time waiting for it to unfreeze every few minutes.

Constant Disconnecting

A mouse that constantly disconnects can be annoying to deal with. You’re in the middle of working on an important document or playing your favorite game and then, suddenly, your mouse disconnects while it’s still plugged in.

Replugging it back into your computer did the trick until it happens again, and again. You’re far more likely to run into this problem with a wireless mouse, as they use Bluetooth or a transmitter to connect wirelessly. You’ll have to check your mouse’s hardware including the transmitter to see if they’re damaged. Unless you know how to repair the hardware, it’ll be easier to replace the entire mouse.