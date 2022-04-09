Changing the wallpaper on your desktop is an easy way to personalize your Chromebook. It’s what you see any time you’re not using an app. We’ll show you how to automatically see a new desktop background every day.

Google has equipped Chromebooks with some of the best wallpapers you’ll find on any computer. It can be hard to choose just one to stick with full time. Chrome OS’s built-in wallpaper picker has a nifty feature that can automatically change the wallpaper every day. You don’t have to stick with just one.

To get started, go to the desktop and right-click or tap and hold to bring up the menu. Select “Set Wallpaper.”

Next, choose one of the wallpaper categories. All of the categories can be automatically cycled through except “My Images.”

Now simply select the “Change Daily” button.

Once set, you have the option to turn it off by de-selecting “Change Daily” or use the “Refresh” button to manually swap a different wallpaper from the category.

That’s all there is to it! Chrome OS will now automatically select a different wallpaper from the category every day. It may not change immediately when you unlock your Chromebook tomorrow, but it will happen. This is a nice little trick to get the most out of your Chromebook.

