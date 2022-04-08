Android location spoof.
It should be no surprise that your Android phone knows your location. There are times when you may not want your phone—or other people—to track you. We’ll show you how to easily fake your location and set your location to anywhere.

Of course, if you simply don’t want to be tracked, you can turn off sensors completely. “Spoofing” your location will allow you to trick any apps that use your location into thinking you’re somewhere you’re not. People have used this to cheat in location-based games, but there are plenty of other reasons to do it.

We’ll be using an Android app called “Fake GPS Location.” Download the app from the Google Play Store to get started.

Download the Fake GPS app.

In order to use this app, we’ll need to set it as the “Mock Location” provider. To do that, we need to enable Developer Options on your phone. Go to Settings > About Phone and tap “Build Number” repeatedly until a message says “You are now a developer!”

Tap "Build Number."

After that, go to Settings > System > Developer Options or Settings > Developer Options on Samsung devices.

Go to "Developer Options."

Scroll all the way down to “Select Mock Location App.”

Select "Select Mock Location App."

Select “Fake GPS” from the list.

Tap "Fake GPS."

Now we can open the Fake GPS app. You’ll first be asked to grant it permission to access your Files and Media. You can toggle this off and tap “Continue.” A message will tell you the app has been designed for an older version of Android, but it still works fine.

Turn off Files and Media access.

We’re ready to spoof your location! Simply use your finger to move the pin to any location on the map and tap the start button in the bottom right corner.

Move the pin to a location and tap the start button.

The app will close and your location is now being spoofed. You can test this by opening a maps app. To stop spoofing, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap “Pause” on the Fake GPS notification.

Tap "Pause" to end spoofing.

That’s it! This is a surprisingly simple and effective little trick. Location on Android devices is complex and messy sometimes. This is one way you can take it into your control.

