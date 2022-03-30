We’re ending March on a high note with this latest round of How-To Geek Deals. Right now, you can save up to 27.5% on external SSDs in Samsung’s World Backup Day sale, plus find other big discounts on Apple AirPods, a svelte EppieBasic desk lamp, and a fancy ULTRALOQ 6-in-1 keyless smart lock.

Save Up to 27% On Samsung External SSDs

In recognition of World Backup Day this Thursday (yes, it’s an actual thing), Samsung’s running a huge sale on its T5, T7, and T7 Touch external SSDs. While you can find some of these Samsung SSD discounts on Amazon, you’ll have to buy directly from Samsung’s website to get the best deals, which are available at the links below through April 3, 2022.

Samsung T7 SSD For Up to 27% Off

The Samsung T7 is a USB 3.2 external SSD with read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It comes in three different colors and storage capacities — all of which are discounted during this special offer — with the best deal being the gray 1 TB version for $109.99 (27.5% off).

Samsung T7 Touch SSD For Up to 12% Off

Like its similarly named sibling, the Samsung T7 Touch is also a USB 3.2 external SSD with the same read/write speeds as the model listed above, plus a built-in fingerprint reader that enables AES 256-bit encryption. To get the best deal, you’ll need to choose the 1 TB model at $139.99 (12.5% off).

Samsung T5 SSD For Up to 21% Off

The Samsung T5 is a USB 3.1 external SSD with transfer speeds up to 540 MB/s. As part of this sale, the T5 comes in four different colors and two storage capacities, though you’ll need to spring for the 1 TB variant at $109.99 (21.5% off) if you want the best value.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) For $169.98 ($9.02 Off)

Apple’s AirPods have been a hot item since they first launched all the way back in 2016. Since then, they’ve seen several iterations, the most recent of which were released just late last year. For a limited time, you can pick up these 3rd generation AirPods for $169.98 ($9.02 off) at Amazon.

The 3rd generation Apple AirPods come with an array of features once only found on the Pro version, including Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio, both of which can give you a more nuanced listening experience. They also boast longer battery life than previous models, clocking in at 6 hours of continuous playback and up to 30 total hours with some help from the included charging case. Finally, they’re sweat and water resistant, making them great companions for the gym or spontaneous jogs in the rain.

This pair of Airpods (3rd Generation) can be yours today for $169.98 ($9.02 off) when you click here. Keep in mind that while this isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen on these earbuds, this is the most affordable they’ve been since mid-February.

EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp For $59.49 ($10.50 Off)

Good lighting is imperative to creating a productive workspace. Not only does it prevent unwanted eye strain while staring at your monitor, it can even improve your focus and mood. This week, light up your office space in a big way with this Amazon’s Choice EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp, on sale now for $59.49 ($10.50 off).

The EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp is a wide overhead lamp designed to accommodate up to 31.5-inch ultra-wide displays. Its 45º angled LEDs shed light directly on your desk and keyboard while simultaneously avoiding your desktop monitor, thus preventing any unsightly glares from inhibiting your work. With auto-dimming and multi-lighting modes, you can even tune the lamp to a specific level of brightness and color temperature. See why the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp was included in our 7 best desk lamps roundup here.

You can pick up the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp today for $59.49 ($10.50 off) at Amazon. While it comes in two colors, only the black version is on sale at the listed price.

ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro For $152.15 ($26.85 Off)

The first key-based door lock dates all the way back to 4000 B.C., originating in a long-lost Mesopotamian region known as Assyria. Door locks have evolved quite a bit since then, in some cases ditching the key for a more secure authentication method altogether. Take this ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro, for example, which you can buy today for $152.15 ($26.85 off).

The ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro is an intelligent locking system with 6-in-1 keyless entry. You can unlock the system by using your fingerprint, the integrated keypad, your smartphone, a mechanical key, auto unlock, and a shake-to-open feature. With an ANSI/BHMA A156.36 Commercial Grade 1 designation, the ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro is said to be 35 times stronger than a standard residential locking system. It’s also designed to withstand the elements with a IP65 dust and weatherproof rating.

You can buy the ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro at Amazon for $152.15 ($26.85 off).