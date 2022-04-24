A QR code is convenient for capturing information with a mobile device camera. You can scan a code to visit a website and get contact details. To make sharing simple, here’s how to create a QR code in Google Sheets.

After making and inserting a QR code into Google Sheets, you or your audience can scan it to get the additional information they need. There are two effective methods for creating that code. You can use a function and formula or a Google Sheets add-on. Let’s look at both.

Create a QR Code Using the Image Function

Google offers a link you can insert into the formula for the Image function to create the QR code. It may sound complicated, but it’s actually super easy. With it, you can use the code to link to a website, contact details, and text.

Select the cell where you want to insert the QR code. Here is a basic formula linking to a website in cell A1. We’ll break down the formula and explain the options you can use.

=image("https://chart.googleapis.com/chart?chs=300x300&cht=qr&chl="&ENCODEURL(A1))

Here are the pieces for the formula:

https://chart.googleapis.com/chart? : This is the site link that you must include to create the QR code.

chs=300x300 : This determines the size of the QR code in pixels as width and height. Ours is 300 by 300 pixels.

cht=qr : This specifies the QR code type.

chl="&ENCODEURL(A1) : This determines the data to encode. Here, we’re encoding the link in cell A1 .

The ampersand operators between each of these pieces connect the string. Because you can use the formula for creating a QR code that does more than link to a website let’s look at another example.

With this formula, our code provides our company phone number in cell A2. The QR code is 500 pixels wide and 400 pixels high.

=image("https://chart.googleapis.com/chart?chs=500x400&cht=qr&chl="&ENCODEURL(A2))

Note: Depending on the size you enter for the code, you may need to adjust the size of the column or row in your sheet to accommodate the QR code.

You can include a few optional pieces in the formula:

choe=(output_encoding) : This determines how to encode the data in the QR code. The default, if omitted, is UTF-8, but you can also use Shift_JIS or ISO-8859-1.

child=(error_correction_level)(margin) : QR codes offer four levels of correction for errors to recover misread or masked data. You can use this to select a level.

The above is courtesy of the Google Charts > Infographics site. You can visit the site for details on the formula options and additional information on how QR codes work.

Create a QR Code Using an Add-On

If you search the Google Workspace Marketplace, you’ll find several QR code generators. For instance, you may want to make codes in bulk. But for a simple QR code add-on that works well, check out this QR Code Maker.

Be aware that installing a third-party add-on from the Marketplace means you’ll need to grant access to specified items for your Google Account. Make sure that you and your organization are comfortable with the security risks involved. Should you decide to check out this add-on, here’s how it works.

To generate a code, go to Extensions > QR Code Maker > Insert QR Code.

This opens a sidebar for the add-on. Enter the text or link for the code into the box at the top. Then, click “Generate.”

You’ll see your QR code display so you can grab your mobile device and scan the code to give it a quick test.

To add the code to your sheet, select “Insert.” The code then displays as a large image that you can move and resize as you please.

The next time you want an easy way to share information directly from your Google Sheet, consider making a QR code using one of these options.

