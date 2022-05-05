Curved monitors aren’t curved for a stylistic choice. They provide valuable benefits such as a wider field of view and wider display resolutions. However, they won’t benefit everyone. Let’s discuss whether curved monitors are right for you.

Better Than Flat Monitors?

Curved monitors are on the rise, and one reason is that they provide a much more immersive experience compared to flat monitors. This is thanks to the inward curve, as it gives you a wider field of view. The curve slightly wraps around your peripheral vision, which creates a natural, realistic, and captivating viewing experience.

Curved monitors benefit gamers in particular or those who need to see with their peripherals often. The curve essentially acts as a “zoom” function, which gives you a better view of the sides of the screen. This can be extremely helpful in fast-paced games where you need to be aware of your surroundings.

You may also find curved monitors to be easier on your eyes for the same reasons. With a wider field of view that curves inward, you don’t have to turn your head or eyes as much to take in the whole scene. This can help reduce eye strain, especially if you spend long hours in front of a screen. If this was a known problem for you, you’ll love upgrading to a curved monitor!

These monitors also offer wider display resolutions which you can adjust to your preference. Your preferences may vary depending on the type of work or activities you do. For example, graphic designers may prefer a wider display resolution so they can see more of their work at once.

Gamers may appreciate seeing more of their surroundings with a wider ratio, but they may also want a narrower resolution if they benefit more from a “zoomed in” view. FPS gamers, for example, might have an easier time hitting small and vital targets such as an opponent’s head with a smaller resolution. You can change the ratio whenever you want and depending on your needs. This is what makes curved monitors versatile and practical.

The Downsides

The main drawback of using a curved monitor is the fact that you have to sit directly in front of it. Sitting anywhere that’s not directly in front of the monitor will result in a distorted and curved image. This might not be an issue for most people as you’ll likely be sitting in front of the monitor whenever you use it. The person next to you will find everything on the screen to be slightly curved, so it’s not great for a group setting, or if you often move around your desk.

Another potential (though small) downside is that it might take some time to get used to the curve. The curve at first might seem a little strange but that’s mainly because you’re not used to it. After a few days, you’ll start to appreciate it and find it as natural as using a flat monitor.

We recommend only getting a curved monitor if it’s bigger than 20-22 inches, but that depends on your preferences. Keep in mind that monitors are measured diagonally from one corner to the other. A curved monitor with a small screen might not provide any real benefits as it’ll feel identical to a flat screen. You’ll feel the benefits significantly more if the screen is at least 24 inches, such as the AOC C32G2 32-Inch Curved Monitor.

Do You Need a Curved Monitor?

Curved monitors will be worth it for those who benefit from them. As we discussed earlier, those who want a more immersive experience while gaming or working will benefit the most. If you want to see more on your screen without turning your head or eyes as much, get yourself a curved monitor.

If you plan on doing group activities or have to move around a lot so you’re not sitting directly in front of your screen, a curved monitor might not be worth it. You’re better off sticking to a flatscreen, and it’ll be cheaper for you as curved options are more expensive.