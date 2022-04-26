Although wireless headsets offer you more freedom than wired ones, they’re not as easy to manage as you might think. Let’s talk about the key differences between the two and discuss which is better for gaming.

Sound Quality and Clarity

Wired headphones typically have better sound quality than their wireless counterparts as there’s never any signal interference. These interferences may result in data loss, which can lead to sound distortion. Being unable to identify what you hear in a game, even just for a second, can be disadvantageous.

Wireless headsets go through the process of encoding audio data and then transmitting it wirelessly for you to hear it. There may be signal interferences that result in sound distortion, along with some latency. Latency is another topic we’ll discuss soon.

Depending on the game you play, audio clarity may be even more important than sound quality. For example, first-person shooters require you to hear footsteps to know what’s going on around you. You need to clearly hear if an enemy is running up behind you or is just ahead of you so that you can react accordingly.

In this case, if there’s sound distortion causing your audio clarity to suffer, you’ll be at a tremendous disadvantage. Wired headphones are more reliable in this regard. Since there’s no signal interference to worry about, you won’t be confused about what you’re hearing and where it’s coming from.

Latency

Latency is the amount of time it takes for audio to travel from the source to your headphones. If there’s too much latency, you’ll hear a delay between when something happens and when you hear it. This can be problematic, especially in fast-paced games such as first-person shooters that require you to react quickly.

Wired headsets have almost no latency as the audio data is transferred directly from the source to your headphones through the cable. When something happens in your game, you should hear it immediately through your headphones.

Since wireless headphones have to encode the audio data and then transmit it, there may be some latency, but this depends on the quality of the headphones. Even if the delay is barely noticeable between wired and wireless headphones, you’re still at a small disadvantage.

Competitive gamers may be able to tell the difference, whereas casual gamers may not. In other words, you may want to opt for wired headphones if you’re gaming at a more competitive level where latency may affect your gameplay.

Headset Management

Many opt for wireless headsets because they’re easier to manage than wired ones. You’ll never have to worry about a cable dangling across your body or rolling over it with your chair, which may potentially break the cable. It’s also more aesthetically pleasing as there are fewer visible cables in your gaming area. However, with some smart cable management, you can achieve a similar experience with wired headphones.

Remember that your headphone cable shouldn’t be prone to be rolled on by your chair in the first place. Regardless of the setup you have, you should take some time to figure out how to tuck away all your cables to prevent potential damage without restricting movement. Gaming headphones can be expensive, so it’s important you take good care of them.

Wireless headphones aren’t the easiest to manage, either. Unlike gaming mice, they require a lot more power to run. Therefore, you’ll need to recharge them more frequently than you’d expect. Some gaming headphones only have a battery life of 6 to 12 hours. Depending on how long you’re gaming or using your console or computer, you may have to charge your headphones twice a day!

Having to recharge your wireless headphones frequently can be a nuisance since you wanted an easy-to-manage solution in the first place. Unfortunately, if you forget to recharge them, you may be left without any audio in the middle of your gaming session. You should be able to use them if you plug them in, but now it’s no different than a wired headset.

If your headphones don’t offer Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll have to ensure that you never lose the wireless receiver. Without it, your wireless headphones won’t work until you pair them with another compatible receiver. If you’re constantly moving your headphones around with you, it’s easy to get lost so be careful!

Which Is Better for Gaming?

We believe that gamers will benefit more from wired gaming headphones as they’re more reliable. Audio quality and latency are two of the most important factors for gaming headsets, and wired models come out on top for both–at least in terms of consistency.

If we’re talking about management, it’s debatable to say which is easier to manage. Although wireless headphones are wire-free and give more mobility, you can keep your wired headphones organized with some good cable management.

If budget is an important factor, you’ll want to look for wired headset as they’re typically less expensive than wireless ones. The need for Bluetooth connectivity or a wireless receiver adds to the overall cost, and they can get quite expensive.