Based on the bestselling novels by J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter movies are some of the most popular fantasy films ever released. They’ve grown to encompass an entire franchise of magical adventures. Here’s how to stream every Harry Potter movie.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

The Harry Potter movie series launches with family-friendly director Chris Columbus at the helm, introducing the 11-year-old trio of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). The three students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry discover the vast world of magic, while protecting the powerful sorcerer’s stone from nefarious forces.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry, Hermione, and Ron enter their second year at Hogwarts, facing new challenges while building their magical skills. They must prevent the opening of the titular chamber, which holds a dangerous magical beast that has been imprisoned since the founding of Hogwarts. Chris Columbus directs for the second and final time, and the late actor Richard Harris makes his final appearance as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron takes over as director for what many consider to be the most artistically accomplished installment. The title refers to Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), a wizard recently escaped from a magical prison. Harry learns more about his past thanks to the wrongfully accused Sirius, who’s connected to the murder of Harry’s parents by the evil Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Director Mike Newell helms the fourth film, set during the characters’ fourth year at Hogwarts. Harry is chosen to compete in the Triwizard Tournament, involving feats of magical competition among international magical schools. The tournament proves dangerous for Harry and the other participants, as the various events lead to the potential resurrection of Lord Voldemort (played onscreen for the first time by Ralph Fiennes).

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

The fifth Harry Potter movie is the first from director David Yates, who’s directed every subsequent movie in the overall franchise. In their fifth year at Hogwarts, Harry, Hermione, and Ron contend with the corrupt Ministry of Magic, represented by the officious, tyrannical Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton). While Lord Voldemort is now loose once again, the Ministry denies his presence and hampers the efforts to stop him.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

As Lord Voldemort’s power increases, Harry and his friends attempt to stop the evil wizard from taking over the magical world. In between fighting off Voldemort’s allies and uncovering the mystery of the so-called half-blood prince, Harry finds time for a little romance with Ron’s sister Ginny (Bonnie Wright). The climax leads into the two-part series finale in the next movies.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1

J.K. Rowling’s seventh and final Harry Potter book is adapted into two movies, to bring the series to an epic conclusion. With Voldemort on the rise, Harry, Ron, and Hermione search for the Horcruxes, magical objects that contain pieces of a wizard’s soul, which Voldemort needs to achieve immortality. It’s a coming-of-age story for the three main characters as they reach adulthood, with the fate of the entire Wizarding World at stake.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2

The finale of the Harry Potter series features the climactic battle between Harry and Voldemort, to determine the future of all magic. Harry must destroy the Horcruxes and stop Voldemort from consolidating his power. Hogwarts becomes a stronghold and a battlefield as wizards and students unite to make their last stand against Voldemort. The story of Harry, Hermione, and Ron wraps up even as the overall Wizarding World remains open to explore.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Wizarding World expands with this prequel set in 1920s New York City. Eddie Redmayne plays Newt Scamander, a British expert in magical creatures who clashes with the United States’ ruling magic authority. He teams up with American witch Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) and hapless baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) to track down some escaped fantastic beasts and foil a magical parasite that is terrorizing the city.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The second Fantastic Beasts movie connects more closely to major characters and events of the Harry Potter series, with a focus on the notorious evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Newt, Katherine, and Jacob return, traveling to Paris to infiltrate Grindelwald’s organization and discover his dastardly plans. Jude Law debuts as the younger Albus Dumbledore, who will later become headmaster of Hogwarts.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).