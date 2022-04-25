Recording your screen is a good way to capture a process, or even just something fun or interesting. Windows 11 comes with a built-in solution for screen recording, but you can also use other applications.

RELATED: How to Take a Screenshot on Windows 11

Record Your Screen Using the Xbox Game Bar

The only built-in solution for recording your screen in Windows 11 is by using the Xbox Game Bar, which comes with Windows 11 by default. To open the Xbox Game Bar, press the Windows+G keyboard shortcut, or search for it in the start menu.

The Xbox Game Bar will appear at the top of your screen. Click the “Camera” icon to open the Capture window.

The Capture window is where you can select the option to record your screen. However, you’ll want to enable (or disable) your mic before you do. If you want to speak while you record your screen, make sure the Microphone icon isn’t crossed out with a line, or vice versa.

When you’re ready to record, click the “Record” button, which is the button with a solid white circle.

Advertisement



Your screen will begin recording. When you’re finished, click the “Stop” button, which is a solid white square. It’s located in the same place the Record button previously was.

To find your recording, click “Show All Captures” at the bottom of the Capture window.

That’s all there is to it!

Screenrecord Using Microsoft PowerPoint

While not a built-in method, PowerPoint was developed by the same company as Windows, so you can safely use this app to record your screen without worrying about crapware that often comes with third-party downloads.

To record your screen with PowerPoint, open PowerPoint, click the “Insert” tab, and then select “Screen Recording” from the Media group.

PowerPoint will disappear and a small bar will appear at the top of your screen. To the right of the menu bar, you can choose if you want to record audio and/or your cursor. If the option is highlighted in a peach color, then it’s enabled, and vice versa.

Next, you’ll need to select the area of the screen that you want to record. Your cursor is a plus sign by default once the menu bar appears, so click and drag your mouse across the screen to select the area you’d like to record. The area is boxed in by a perforated red line.

Advertisement



When you’re ready to record, click the “Record” option in the menu bar.

Your screen will begin recording. You can pause your recording by clicking the “Pause” option in the menu bar, and resume by clicking “Play,” which will only appear if you pause your screen. Or, if you’re finished recording, click “Stop,” which is the solid blue square.

Note that the menu bar will disappear when recording. To make it reappear, bring your mouse to the top of your screen.

After you’re finished recording, the recording will appear in your PowerPoint slide. To download it, right-click the recording and then select “Save Media As” from the context menu.

From there, just select a location you’d like to save your recording on your PC.

RELATED: How to Record Your Screen with Microsoft PowerPoint

Capture Your Screen Using a Third-Party Application

You can also use a third-party application to record your screen on Windows 11, and there’s certainly no shortage of them. When looking for a third-party app, be sure to only download from an authentic source. In other words, if you want to download Screenpresso (which works quite well), be sure to download it from their official website.

If you’ve decided to go the third-party app route, be sure you’re using antivirus software. Be diligent when downloading things online, and always be sure to follow basic cybersecurity practices.

RELATED: 8 Cybersecurity Tips to Stay Protected in 2022