If you’re a marketer, educator, or an aspiring YouTuber, video editing skills are paramount. Low budgets and quick turnarounds shouldn’t stop you from keeping your audience engaged and wanting more, either. The fact is, most of us don’t have the budget to hire a dedicated professional, nor the time to learn and conquer complex editing software.

This steep learning curve makes it hard to commit when choosing software. At the same time, free products just don’t cut it. iMovie, a common name in video editing, is only native to Mac, iPhone, and iPad, while Adobe Premiere Rush lacks features and requires a Creative Cloud subscription for syncing projects.

On the paid side, however, Wondershare Filmora is a clear contender. The latest version, Filmora 11, not only builds on Filmora’s already quick and easy ethos, but it boasts features sure to make even a novice user look like a seasoned pro. Even with powerful capabilities like motion tracking and key framing, this video editing tool is relatively easy to master. Filmora 11’s low learning curve stems from an intuitive drag-and-drop system, leading to faster and more efficient editing.

Let’s take a look at some of the new features and reasons why Filmora 11 should be your next consideration for simple and effective video editing.

Speed Ramping: Easily accelerate or decelerate key moments within a video to emphasize action. Add cinematic quality by adjusting the included options such as “hero moment,” “bullet time,” and “montage” assets. Instant Mode (for Windows only): Add media, select instant mode, and let Filmora 11 do the work for you, no editing required. The Filmora AI algorithm will automatically find a highlight from your footage and build the video around that. Masks: Masks allow you to create your very own transitions and graphic effects, which puts the focus on certain objects in your video. These are now optimized for key frames too. Audio Synchronization: For those erring on the side of more advanced video-making techniques, recording video and sound separately on strategically placed mics ultimately means better sound quality. Simply upload your files and select Auto Synchronization to match the videos to audio. This is especially useful for multi-camera shooting. Auto Beat Sync: A little like the other sync feature mentioned above, this creates quick and smart-looking automatic montages based on the assets you use. It cleverly matches up images and footage to the warp and weft of any music, cutting out and editing anything that doesn’t fit. Stock Media: If you’re in a creative rut — or not — access to millions of stock media files is going to help. With in-app royalty-free stock media, you can browse Giphy, Pixaby, and Unsplash instantly. You won’t be stuck for content. FX Plugins: Undoubtedly the highlight feature of Filmora 11, Boris FX and NewBlueFX are pro visual effects plugin manufacturers offering the latest and greatest visual effects software. The vast range of slick effects is rather impressive.

Filmora 11 matches any other software in terms of features, and its ease of use is a particular draw. Some of these key features include:

Color Match: Create one consistent look throughout your video. You've shot your video on different cameras, or in different lighting conditions, and the color doesn't match. This feature easily helps you find consistency in color throughout.

Green Screen: Reimagine your world by replacing the background of your footage. Once the domain of film studios only, you can now use the same technology at home using Filmora 11. This helps you place your characters in different settings.

Split Screen: Add dynamism to your video and have fun by splitting footage into different parts to create eye-catching graphics. Say you want two different clips to play at the same time, it's easy to achieve with the click of a button.

Motion Tracking: Say you want a sticker or text to follow an object or character, the AI automatically detects the center of attention in the shot. You can add elements, videos, or images to track whoever or whatever.

Audio Ducking: Easily allows you to fade music at key points so dialogue comes to focus. It makes sure your character's dialogue is constantly clear and audible even when using a soundtrack at the same time.

In terms of price, you needn’t worry — $51.99 for an annual plan seems more than reasonable, especially if you are going to be using it on a regular basis; it should pay dividends in no time. If you’d rather skip the subscription, a one-time payment of $79.99 — scantily more than the subscription fee, certainly feels like a good deal.

Wondershare thrives on putting modern, powerful, and easy-to-use tools in your hand, so you, as a creator, can focus more on the creating and less on anything else. Click here to try Wondershare Filmora for free today.