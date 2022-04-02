You’re lying down, holding your smartphone over your head, and it slips, tumbling onto your face. Ouch. Those dense slabs of glass and metal can hurt! Here’s what you can do about it.

The Problem Is More Widespread Than You’d Think

We use our smartphones everywhere and in every position: Standing, sitting, walking, and even in the bathroom (admit it). But special problems arise when lying down on a couch or bed while holding your phone above your face. Not long ago, I asked Twitter, “Have you ever dropped a smartphone on your face while lying down?” I got far more replies than I expected, from a broad range of people.

Some people even mentioned dropping tablets on their faces if they fall asleep while reading, which sounds extra painful. While you might think we’d say, “Don’t use your smartphone while lying down,” we know that’s not realistic. Luckily, there are practical solutions to this very common problem.

The Solution: Phone and Tablet Stands

Slippery hands and heavy phones don’t mix in bed. Manufacturers have stepped in with solutions that range from bizarre to useful. To sort them all out, our sister site LifeSavvy reviewed The Best Phone Holders for Bed and offered a few picks.

Of them, one of the most compelling products is the B-Land Smartphone Holder, which uses a bendable loop that you can place around your neck and position flexibly for maximum comfort. It works for iPhones, Android, and otherwise. Sure, it looks weird, but no shame—it’s better than smartphone-shaped bruises on your forehead, right?

B-Land Smartphone Holder This moldable phone holder is easily adjustable, giving you almost endless ways to use it.

Another interesting gadget is the UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder, which looks like it borrows the arm from an old-fashioned desk lamp. You clamp it on the edge of your beside table, and it can hold a tablet such as an iPad or a smartphone. This one allows more creative positioning than the loop around your neck.

UGREEN Tablet or Smartphone Holder This sturdy device holder works with a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and e-readers.

Heck, this tablet stand even works for the Nintendo Switch, so you can detach the Joy-Cons and game with better ergonomics in bed.

By the way, if you drop your smartphone a lot, you should make sure you have a protective case (for Android or for iPhones). Your face might not damage the phone when it hits, but if it bounces off and hits the floor, it might end up being a costly fall. Whichever way you go, your head (and smartphone) will thank you. Stay safe out there!

