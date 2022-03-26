TikTok is like many other social networks in that everyone essentially has two names—a username and a name. You’re not stuck with the name you entered during the initial sign-up. We’ll show you how to change it.

What’s the difference between a username and a name? The username is the one with the “@” symbol in front, like “@howtogeek.” The name doesn’t have to follow that formatting: It can alsobe something like “How-To Geek.”

TikTok can be accessed from the desktop in a browser, but you’ll need to change your name from the mobile apps on Android, iPhone, or iPad. Once you open the app, navigate to the “Profile” tab at the bottom.

Next, tap the “Edit Profile” button underneath your profile icon.

Select your “Name” at the top of the “About You” section.

Enter a new name here. It can be up to 30 characters long. Tap “Save” when you’re done.

You’re all set! That name will now appear at the top of your profile. People will also be able to search for that name—as well as your username—in the TikTok app. If you’re worried about privacy on TikTok, there are a number of things you can do to secure your account.

