If you’re holding an event where you want participants to wear name tags, you can make them easily in Microsoft Word. We’ll show you two ways to create name tags using Word’s label feature and a free template.

Whether for a fundraising event, seminar, conference, or something similar, name tags are helpful for everyone to communicate more easily. You can use first names only, include last names, and even add a company name. Microsoft Word gives you a simple way to create name tags that you can then print or send to your print service company.

Create Name Tags Using Labels

Microsoft Word has a built-in label feature that comes in handy for making and printing mailing labels. With a few small tweaks, you can use this same feature to create name tags.

RELATED: How to Create and Print Labels in Word

Open a blank document in Word, go to the Mailings tab, and select “Labels” in the Create section of the ribbon.

In the Envelopes and Labels window, confirm that the Labels tab is selected and click “Options” near the bottom.

Advertisement



In the Label Options window that appears, choose “Microsoft” in the Label Vendors drop-down box. Below that, pick one of the 30 Per Page options in the Product Number box. You’ll see the size display on the right for each option. Click “OK.”

You’ll then return to the Envelopes and Labels window. Click “New Document” and you’ll see your page of labels divided by a grid of dotted lines.

Enter the names and any other details you like for each tag. You can move easily through each badge using your Tab key. You can then format the font size, color, and style using the Font section on the Home tab.

If you prefer to use labels from a particular company, you can select that in the Label Vendors box and pick the Product Number below it.

Create Name Tags Using a Template

If you want your name tags to have some pizazz, you can use a Word template. Microsoft offers a few options for free with a couple of additional premium templates for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

RELATED: How to Create a Template in Microsoft Word

You can view available templates for your version of Word easily. Open a document, go to the File tab to select Home, and click ” More Templates.”

Enter the keywords “name badge” to view your options.

Advertisement



Alternatively, you can use the Office Templates website to view the name tags and download a template to use in the Word desktop application.

Here are two templates that are available for free and accessible via Word desktop and the web.

This template gives you eight name tags per page with bright colors. It’s ideal for events where you only want to use first names. The badges are 3.4″ x 2.3″ and work with Avery product numbers 5395, 8395, and 45395.

If you’re having a holiday event, you might like these name tags with themed images like a snowman, candy canes, and gifts. This template gives you spots for both first and last name. Like the above, it also has eight name badges per page in the same sizes and works with the same Avery product numbers.

Using either template, simply select the placeholder text and enter your own.

For your next event, consider creating name tags in Microsoft Word instead of buying labels and handwriting the names.