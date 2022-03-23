Spring is here, and along with it comes a flood of fantastic deals. Leading the lineup this week is Samsung with a swathe of seasonal sales, plus we’ve found even more discounts on a Eufy 2K video doorbell and Govee light bars. Jump down for details.

Save Hundreds During Samsung’s Spring Sale

Samsung’s running a huge Spring sale this week over on its website. While there are just too many deals to list here, we’ve rounded up the highlights for your buying pleasure. Just keep in mind that each offer is only available on the specified dates, and they’re only valid while supplies last.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — March 23

If you didn’t grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE last time it was featured in How-To Geek Deals, your patience is about to pay off. On March 23, you can save up to $375 on an eligible trade-in, plus walk away with $100 in Samsung store credit, when you buy a brand new Galaxy S21 FE. This offer is available on all color options — including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender — and both 128 GB and 256 GB storage capacities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The S21 FE is a mid-range phone featuring a Snapdragon 888 processor, 120 Hz display, and a triple camera system.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — March 26

Samsung has long been the clear frontrunner in the Android tablet market, and with Google pledging to natively support larger device form factors in the future, now’s a great time to buy a tablet for yourself. On March 26, you can save $130 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This particular model comes with a gorgeous 12.4″ display and 256 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a mid-range tablet with a large 12.4-inch display, S Pen support, and Samsung’s DeX desktop mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G — March 27

While foldables actively push the boundaries of what a mobile smartphone can be, they’re also exceptionally pricey when compared to their single-display counterparts. On March 27, Samsung’s making it a little easier to get one of its latest foldable hits into your hands. Pick up the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and walk away with $100 in Samsung store credit, plus slash off up to $750 with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The Galaxy Z Fold3 is a cutting-edge folding smartphone with a 7.6-inch display, S Pen support, and IPX8 water resistance.

Eufy Video Doorbell 2K Kit for $149.99 ($50 Off)

You can’t be too careful when it comes to home security. Whether you need to watch out for packages, keep eye on the yard, or protect the people inside, a video doorbell can help you do it all. For a limited time, you can grab this Amazon’s Choice Eufy Video Doorbell 2K kit for just $149.99 ($50 off).

The Eufy Video Doorbell features a 2K lens with a 4:3 aspect ratio designed to capture sharp images so that you can always make out who (or what) is in the frame. You can enjoy up to 180 days of battery on a single charge, or use a wired connection to keep it juiced up at all times. In terms of notifications, the Eufy Video Doorbell can sense motion, detect nearby people, and monitor designated activity zones. Finally, since all footage is stored directly on the device, you won’t have to pay any monthly fees for cloud storage.

This Eufy Video Doorbell kit includes one video doorbell and a 16 GB HomeBase with Military-grade AES-256 data encryption. You can get your Eufy Video Doorbell kit today for $149.99 ($50 off).

Eufy Video Doorbell 2K Kit The Eufy Video Doorbell features a 2K lens with a 4:3 aspect ratio designed to capture sharp images.

Govee Flow Plus Light Bars for $55.24 ($9.75 Off)

Smart LED light bars are a versatile home accessory, adding depth and ambiance to your living room, game room, home theater, and every space in between. This week, you can buy a set of Govee Flow Plus Light Bars for $55.24 ($9.75 off) at Amazon.

The Flow Plus Light Bars — which we reviewed late last year — feature Govee’s RGBICWW technology, allowing them to display up to 16 million different colors that can match whatever is playing on your screen. Tap into an array of dynamic presets and custom lighting effects, all of which can be tuned using the official Govee Home app. Sync these effects with the audio playing on your devices, giving you a fully immersive experience. You can even control your Flow Plus Light Bars with voice commands made possible via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.

Each Govee Flow Plus Light Bar set includes two light bars that can be mounted to lie flat, vertically, or the back end of a TV or monitor using the included brackets. Click the link to get your Govee Flow Plus Light Bars for $55.24 ($9.75 off) at Amazon.