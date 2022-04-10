If you’re looking to get rid of several emails at once, Microsoft Outlook allows you to selectively remove multiple emails at the same time. You can do this in Outlook’s web, desktop, and mobile versions. We’ll show you how.

Remove Multiple Emails From Outlook on Desktop

In Outlook’s desktop app, you have the option to get rid of all emails from an email folder at once. You can choose your emails consecutively, non-consecutively, or all at once.

To do so, first, launch Outlook on your computer. In Outlook’s left sidebar, select the folder in which you want to delete emails.

On the right pane, you will see all the emails from your selected folder. To delete all these displayed emails, first, select all the emails by pressing Ctrl+A (Windows) or Command+A (Mac). Then press the Delete key on your keyboard.

If your keyboard doesn’t offer the Delete key, then right-click one of the selected emails and choose “Delete” in the menu.

Tip: If you accidentally deleted your emails, restore them by quickly pressing Ctrl+Z (Windows) or Command+Z (Mac).

To delete your emails in consecutive order, then click the first email on the list. Press and hold down the Shift key on your keyboard and select the last email on the list. All emails between the first and the last email are now highlighted.

To delete them, press the Delete button on your keyboard. Alternatively, right-click a selected email and click “Delete” in the menu.

To remove emails in non-consecutive order, click the first email to delete so it’s selected. Then press and hold down the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key and select additional emails to remove.

Finally, press the Delete key or right-click a selected email and choose “Delete” to delete your emails.

Outlook has moved all your deleted emails to the “Trash.” If you’d like to delete those emails forever, then open the “Trash” folder, select all your emails, and press the Delete key. (For the keyboards that don’t offer a Delete key, right-click a selected email and choose “Delete” in the menu.)

Clear Multiple Emails From Outlook on the Web

Outlook’s web version offers checkboxes to let you select and delete multiple emails at once.

To use that, first, launch your favorite web browser on your computer and open the Outlook site. From Outlook’s left sidebar, select the folder in which you want to remove emails.

To delete all the emails in your selected folder, first, highlight all emails by pressing Ctrl+A (Windows) or Command+A (Mac). Then, at the top of the email list, click “Empty [Folder Name].”

To delete your emails consecutively, then beside the first email you want to delete, click the sender icon. Press and hold down the Shift key on your keyboard, find the last email in consecutive order, and click the sender icon beside it.

While your emails are selected, at the top of Outlook, click “Delete.”

To get rid of emails in non-consecutive order, click the first email to delete so it’s selected. Then press and hold down Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) to select additional emails.

Then, at the top, click “Delete.”

Outlook has put all your removed emails in the “Deleted Items” folder. You can clear this folder by opening it and choosing “Empty Folder” at the top.

Get Rid of Multiple Emails From Outlook on Mobile

Outlook’s mobile app hasn’t got as many features as its desktop counterparts, but you do have the option to bulk delete emails.

To use it, first, open the Outlook app on your phone. In the app, select the folder from which you want to remove emails.

When you see your emails, tap and hold on the first email you want to delete. Then tap other emails to highlight them.

With your emails selected, at the top of your screen, tap the trash can icon.

And all your selected emails are now moved to the “Deleted” folder. You can remove your emails permanently by opening this folder and choosing the trash can icon.

That’s how you keep your Outlook decluttered and make finding important emails easier. Enjoy a neat and clean interface!

If you ever end up accidentally deleting an email in Outlook, there’s a way to recover deleted Outlook items. Check out our guide to learn how to restore your lost items.

